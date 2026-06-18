At least 29 countries raise alarm about atrocities in Sudan’s el-Obeid

UN and allies warn of grave rights violations in North Kordofan; ⁠urge maximum pressure on ⁠RSF and SAF to not harm civilians.

An international coalition of countries has warned at the United Nations Human Rights ⁠⁠Council that Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) could imminently escalate an assault on the central city of el-Obeid.

The statement, delivered by Norway, was presented on behalf of the Coalition for Atrocity Prevention and Justice for Sudan, comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sierra Leone, which said they were also joined by 21 other ‌‌countries.

“We ⁠⁠are gravely alarmed by the urgent risks of atrocities and deliberate killings in Sudan,” the statement warned on Thursday, adding that some 500,000 civilians are “at risk of falling victim to large-scale atrocities”.

El-Obeid is one of Sudan’s largest cities and the capital of North Kordofan state, the scene of the heaviest fighting in recent months of a war that has displaced nearly 14 million people, triggered rounds of ethnic bloodshed and spread famine and disease.

The coalition of countries urged all states to apply maximum pressure on the RSF and its foes, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), to prevent atrocities and protect civilians. It also reiterated the need for unhindered humanitarian access.

“Ten consecutive days of drone strikes have killed at least 50 civilians across El Obeid and North Kordofan, and have caused significant damage to civilian infrastructure,” the statement continued.

“Widespread credible reports of ethnically targeted violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, are deplorable,” it added.

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After more than three years of war in Sudan, the Sudanese army has control of central and eastern regions, while the RSF has solidified its control of Darfur in the ⁠⁠west. The two sides are fighting over the vast Kordofan region that lies between, which is crucial to agriculture.

In October, the RSF took over el-Fasher, a large city in the Darfur region. The ⁠⁠famine-stricken city, once home to some one million people, had been under siege for 18 months before the final RSF offensive, which began on October 25.

‘Seen this playbook before’

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights ⁠⁠Volker Turk also issued a stark warning that an imminent offensive risked potential ⁠⁠violations of international law, and warned that people living in el-Obeid had already been suffering siege-like conditions for more than 18 months.

“We have seen this playbook before. We cannot allow the repeat of the preventable atrocities we documented in al-Fasher and Zamzam IDP camp in North Darfur last year,” Turk said in a statement on Thursday.

“Let this be a ‌‌stark warning to the world about an impending human rights disaster and worsening humanitarian situation. The States with influence have the duty to exercise it now to stop this madness in its tracks,” he added.

The US and rights groups have accused the RSF of committing ‌‌genocide ‌‌against in West Darfur during the conflict, in an extension of long-running violence stemming from disputes over land.

The RSF has denied responsibility for ethnically charged killings and has said those responsible for abuses will be held to account.

“The people of Sudan need peace – urgent measures must be taken to protect civilians and prevent further atrocities, including sexual violence, as well as further displacement and civilian suffering,” Turk urged.