G7 leaders to boost Ukraine air defences, tighten sanctions on Russia

A statement from the G7 summit in France says leaders are united in their ‘unwavering support for Ukraine’.

Leaders of the G7 have pledged at a summit in France to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences and increase pressure on Moscow’s war economy, including by tightening sanctions on the Russian oil and gas sectors.

“We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity,” a statement released on Wednesday said.

“To support and accelerate this new momentum, we agree to increase the delivery of air defence capacities, additional systems and interceptors, and long-range capabilities.”

They added that the bloc, which includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union, was “ready to consider extending to Ukraine the benefit of licenses to allow for an increase in Ukraine’s military production”.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who joined the summit on Tuesday and also held bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has been pressing allies for more than a year to allow Ukraine to produce its own interceptors because of a shortage of US anti-ballistic systems and interceptors.

The G7 said that following a deal between the United States and Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions could be strengthened on Russian oil and gas.

“We commit to increase the pressure on the Russian war economy,” the leaders’ statement said.

“In this context, we will strengthen our sanctions, including those on the oil and gas sectors. We consider this the right moment to proceed with additional measures, as President Trump has delivered a deal that we support in reopening the Strait of Hormuz.”

Trump had been widely viewed as sceptical about pursuing a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, but told reporters on Tuesday that he would try to help.

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“Look, Russia should make a deal,” he said. “I settled eight wars. This was the one I thought was going to be the easiest to settle.” Trump’s claim to have ended eight wars has been widely disputed.

Zelenskyy said he had received important commitments from the G7. “More air defence missiles along with licenses to produce them, winter support package, and cranking up pressure on Russia. Importantly, the US is ready to provide backstop across these lines of effort,” he wrote on X.

“It is key that everything discussed be implemented. Russia must come to learn that its war will never be normalised. I thank everyone who’s helping.”

The G7 welcomed the deal between the US and Iran, with Britain and France offering help with resuming maritime traffic.

“We reaffirm that the right of transit passage without restrictions or tolls is the bedrock of international trade,” the statement said. “We agree that the multinational, independent, and defensive initiative led by France and the UK can play an important role to facilitate the resumption of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz by protecting merchant vessels, reassuring commercial shipping operators, and supporting verification that all mines are removed.”

The leaders also called for “an immediate robust ceasefire” in Lebanon, to enable “the Lebanese leadership’s efforts to achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah and the monopoly of arms, and to protect Lebanon’s territorial integrity and sovereignty with the appropriate international security guarantees”.

Later on Wednesday, in a central theme of France’s G7 presidency, leaders will turn their attention to critical minerals and global economic imbalances.

France is pushing partners to agree on a statement on critical minerals that could include measures to help the West reduce its reliance on China and shield investors from countermeasures and dumping, diplomats said.