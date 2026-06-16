Eight people killed in US Air Force B-52 bomber crash: What we know

The aircraft, one of the US Air Force’s longest-used bombers, goes down during a routine test mission.

A long-range United States military aircraft has crashed in the state of California, killing all eight people on board, officials confirm.

The Boeing-manufactured B-52 bomber plunged to the ground at Edwards Air Force Base on Monday, officials said at a news conference.

“We lost eight great Americans,” Colonel James Hayes, the deputy commander for the 412 Test Wing at Edwards, said at a news conference, adding that officials were working to notify the victims’ families.

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened?

The B-52 crashed about 11:20am (19:20 GMT) on Monday shortly after taking off from the base in Southern California’s Mojave Desert.

Military officials said the aircraft burst into flames as it made impact. Hayes revealed at the news conference that upon reviewing footage of the accident, the military concluded there could not have been any survivors.

Aerial videos showed the crash site, where black smoke rose from a wide patch of charred desert near the base’s runway. There was nearly nothing left of the aircraft. Firefighters doused the fire as other emergency vehicles stood by.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a post on X that it was “a tragic incident”. He also offered his condolences.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their families, and the entire Edwards Air Force Base community impacted by this tragic incident,” he wrote. “Grateful to the first responders and emergency crew currently on the ground.”

In an earlier update on X, Edwards Air Force Base said the airfield was closed and all inbound aircraft were being diverted.

Who are the victims?

The US military said the eight victims included members of the military and government contractors.

Advertisement

Boeing on Monday evening also confirmed that two of its employees were on board the aircraft.

The crew was on a routine test mission when the crash happened, officials said.

It’s not certain for now what caused the accident. Hayes said an investigation could take up to six months.

However, the colonel revealed the B-52 was part of a fleet supporting a “radar modernisation programme”.

What is the B-52?

Also known as the BUFF (big, ugly, fat fella), the B-52 is one of the US Air Force’s longest-used bombers. It has been in operation since 1955.

It’s known for its low maintenance despite high performance levels. It can run without refuelling for about 14,000km (8,700 miles), for example.

The US military has deployed the bomber in numerous conflicts from the Vietnam War to the US-Israel war on Iran.

The B-52 was initially built to carry nuclear weapons for deterrence missions during the Cold War. By 2024, there were about 76 of them in service.

Capable of launching nuclear missiles, the jet moves at high subsonic speeds and can carry up to 32,000kg (70,550lb) of weapons. It is compatible with air-to-ground missiles and precision munitions. More recently, the bomber has been used as a launch base for the D21 Lockheed reconnaissance drone.

Why is the B-52 getting new radar?

The B-52 has undergone several upgrades since its first launch. After each upgrade, it gets a new model name. For example, the B-52G was upgraded with a new engine in 1961 to become the B-52H.

Currently, a B-52J upgrade is in the works. The new model will be fitted with Rolls-Royce F130 engines and electronically scanned array radar built by Raytheon Technologies.

This radar system is more powerful than the former 1960s mechanical radar. It also uses an “upside-down” display that beams towards the ground rather than up at the sky.

It’s so far unclear whether these upgrades are related to the crash on Monday.