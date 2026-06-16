Nearly all children globally exposed to at least one climate hazard: Report

Report highlights the growing threats posed by climate change and calls for the green transition to be accelerated.

Almost all children across the globe are exposed to at least one climate hazard and the situation is expected to worsen unless greenhouse gas emissions are urgently reduced, says a report by UNICEF.

The report, published on Tuesday, warns that climate hazards pose a threat to children on multiple fronts, with nearly half of the world’s children exposed to at least three such hazards, putting their health, education and survival at risk.

“The lives of children continue to be upended by the impact of heatwaves, wildfires, droughts, and floods,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Half of the world’s children are now living with at least three overlapping climate threats shaping their daily lives.”

The report highlights the growing threats posed by climate change and calls on governments and business leaders to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

According to UNICEF’s report, 1.8 billion children are currently at risk from drought, while 1.2 billion are exposed to extreme heat, as warmer temperatures wreak havoc on the world’s water cycle.

Countries across Western Europe experienced a record-breaking heatwave last month, reaching temperatures not typically expected until the summer.

UNICEF also says that nearly every child is exposed to air pollution, while one billion are exposed to malaria.

Scientists have repeatedly warned that global warming must be limited to 1.5C (2.7F) above pre-industrial levels to avoid the worst effects of climate change.

Nearly 200 countries signed the Paris Agreement, aiming to curb global warming to that 1.5C mark. The accord came into force in November 2016.

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Since then, scientists have repeatedly warned that the target is unlikely to be met.

In January, the United States formally withdrew from the Paris Agreement for a second time, following an order by President Donald Trump.