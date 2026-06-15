Trump touts Iran deal and Ukraine ambition as he arrives at G7

President Donald Trump touted his preliminary deal to end the Iran war and suggested he will seek to end hostilities in Ukraine and Lebanon as he joined global leaders at the Group of Seven summit in France.

The United States leader’s arrival on Monday in Evian-les-Bains came as partners grow increasingly wary of his erratic geopolitical performance.

While ‌‌many have expressed relief over the deal that could bring closure to the Iran conflict, the mood has been tempered by unease over new tariff threats aimed at France, as well as Washington’s rhetoric questioning NATO and military support, warnings about the dangers of immigration, and efforts at stoking political division.

Meeting with the summit’s host, French President Emmanuel Macron, soon after his arrival, Trump boasted of the preliminary ceasefire deal with Iran announced on Sunday, and said the US was finally turning the page in its relationship with its long-time adversary.

“I think a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now, and very importantly the oil (price) is plummeting down and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today,” Trump said. “The Iran deal that we made is going to bring a lot of success to the world.”

Having clinched the agreement to end the conflict, Trump made clear that he arrived at the summit with the wind at his back for talks with G7 leaders, including some who’ve been sharply critical of his management of the hostilities launched by the US and Israel in late February.

Advertisement

The US president has clashed with Macron, British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, over failing to consult them before the decision to go to war. Trump has pushed back by lambasting his NATO allies for their failure to join the US military operation.

France, Britain and Germany are understood to have offered to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, which under the deal Iran should reopen.

However, Trump told Macron that some ships were already transiting the strait toll-free.

“I don’t think we’re gonna need much help” because the strait is “going to be open,” he said, before telling the French leader: “But I don’t think it’s a bad idea to have a ship or two up here from a few countries. You’d be a great country to do it”.

‘Good conversations’

With the Iran deal secured, Trump said he would now turn his attention to trying to secure peace between ⁠⁠Ukraine and Russia, while also seeking to end fighting in Lebanon.

“We had a very good conversation yesterday with President Zelenskyy and President Putin, and I think maybe we can do something there. I really do. I think they’re both open to it,” he ‌‌said.

Zelenskyy had offered to meet Putin with Trump and European leaders at the G7 but the Kremlin didn’t reply, a Ukrainian official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and France would be obliged as an ICC member to arrest him. The United States and Russia both oppose the court.

The fallout from wars in Eastern Europe and the Middle East is just one of several issues G7 leaders will wrestle with during the ‌‌summit which ends on Wednesday. ‌‌

They will also seek common ground on tackling global economic imbalances and AI. Leaders will also discuss China’s dominance and control of the market for rare earth minerals used in everyday electronic appliances.