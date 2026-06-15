Trump says ships ‘starting to move’ through Strait of Hormuz

US military advisory says naval blockade of Iran ports to remain until US-Iran initial deal signing on Friday.

United States President Donald Trump says “ships are starting to move” through the Strait of Hormuz.

The statement on Monday came after both the US and Iran announced plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at ending the US-Israeli war with Iran on Friday.

While no official text of that agreement has been released, both sides have said the initial deal would see the Strait of Hormuz open, the US naval blockade on Iranian ports lifted and fighting halted on all fronts.

More entrenched issues, including the future of Iran’s nuclear programme, its support for proxies in the region, the unfreezing of Iranian assets and the lifting of sanctions were expected to be addressed during a 60-day negotiation period.

“Ships are starting to move, many loaded up with Oil, out of the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump wrote.

“They are going along the Southern ‘Highway,’ which is totally safe, secure, and pristine,” Trump added, referring to a shipping route in the strait that traverses Oman’s territorial waters.

The route has been a concern due to maritime mines.

“There are other areas of travel, also!!!” Trump said.

Meanwhile, US military advisory on Monday said the ongoing US naval blockade of Iran’s ports would remain in effect until the signing ceremony planned for Friday, according to Reuters news agency.

“A military blockade ⁠of Iranian ⁠ports remains in effect restricting all traffic ⁠inbound and outbound ⁠from these ⁠ports,” the advisory said.

“Do not attempt to ‌cross until explicit direction is ‌given.”

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Long return to normal operations

While international oil markets rebounded following the positive signals towards a deal, if the strait were to be fully reopened, it is expected to take months for operations to return to normal.

On Monday, shipping and maritime security forces told Reuters news agency that mine-sweeping operations could continue for 40 to 50 days before many insurance and shipping companies would be confident enough to permit passage through the arterial waterway.

Some companies, however, have indicated they will start transiting sooner.

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has said about 500 ships are waiting to pass through the strait, with about 20,000 stranded crew.

Trump has said he will discuss de-mining efforts during the G7 Summit, starting in France on Monday.

The UN’s International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has recorded 46 US and Iranian attacks on international shipping lines throughout the conflict.

Unanswered questions

Official details of the plan to open the strait have not been released, nor has the thornier question of its future administration.

The waterway had been open prior to the US and Israel launching attacks on Iran on February 28.

Experts have warned that the conflict has reinforced the strait’s significance as a key point of leverage for Iran, enabling it to effectively close the route or levy tolls.

On Monday, US Vice President JD Vance told CNBC he expected the strait to be “opened in a toll-free way for the long term”. He added the issue would be discussed in “technical negotiations”.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, indicated on Monday that “fees” will be charged.

“Our goal is to pave the way for a secure passage in this waterway,” he said. “We need a certain period of time to discuss with the other sides this important matter.”

In a separate interview on ABC News, Vance said that the MoU had already been signed “digitally” on Sunday, suggesting that the as-yet unreleased terms were not subject to change before Friday.