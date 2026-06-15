Hungarian MPs approve PM limits to block potential return of Orban

The reform is one of the first introduced by PM Peter Magyar as he seeks to return Hungary to the EU mainstream.

Hungarian members of parliament have passed a constitutional amendment limiting prime ministerial terms to eight years. The reform effectively prevents former longtime leader Viktor Orban from a potential return to power.

Parliament overwhelmingly voted in favour of the amendment on Monday, despite opposition from Orban’s Fidesz party. One hundred and fifty MPs voted for the amendment, while 50 were against and six abstained.

The change was a major campaign promise of Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s Tisza party, which won a landslide victory in April’s parliamentary elections, ending Orban’s 16 years in power.

Reform of the political system is one of the first major changes introduced by Magyar as he seeks to improve Budapest’s relations with the European Union.

In his first weeks in office, the Hungarian PM has pledged to lead the country to adopt the euro currency. Last week, he agreed to lift Hungary’s longstanding veto against Ukraine’s accession process to join the EU. Kyiv officially started down that track on Monday.

Informally, Brussels will be pleased to see Orban blocked from a return. His 16-years of rule at the head of a pro-Russian and illiberal regime caused the EU numerous problems, especially its efforts to support Ukraine.

The vote, which utilised Tisza’s constitutional majority in parliament, also paved the way for other reforms, including the disbandment of the Sovereignty Protection Office.

Created in 2023 to protect Hungary from “foreign influence,” the office was used to investigate journalists and NGOs critical of Orban.

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However, MPs on Monday voted to scrap a provision underlying its establishment, which stipulated the need for an independent body to “safeguard” the country’s “constitutional identity”.

Closure of the office was included on a list of measures compiled by Human Rights Watch in April. It said Hungary’s new government should implement them to reverse what it described as a “human rights crisis” under Orban.

MPs are expected to vote on a bill to dissolve the agency at the end of this month.

Orban was re-elected leader of the Fidesz party on Saturday, despite losing the election in April.

“The Orban law has been passed. That was the most pressing issue… If I’m needed, I’ll be here,” Orban posted sardonically on social media.