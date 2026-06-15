Can you spend $1 trillion? We hand you Musk’s fortune to find out

Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire. We break down what $1 trillion can buy across 35 categories.

On Friday, Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire after his company SpaceX launched its initial public offering.

A trillion is a 1 with 12 zeros, or 1,000 billions. To try to make sense of that, even if you burned through $1m every day, it would take 2,700 years to spend $1 trillion. With $1 trillion, you could fund global famine relief 166 times, provide clean water to everyone on Earth for 20 years, rebuild Gaza 14 times or give $125 to every person in the world.

Because there’s nothing like spending money, even imaginary money, to understand its scale, how would you spend $1 trillion? Use the + buttons to add items to your cart and see your allocation across 35 categories.

*All values are estimates.