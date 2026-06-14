US-Iran ‘peace deal’ announced, Trump says Strait of Hormuz reopening

Trump announces that a ceasefire deal with Iran has been agreed upon, and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen for shipping.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire deal with Iran has been agreed to and that toll-free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will now begin.

The agreement, later confirmed by Iran’s deputy foreign minister on Sunday, will immediately end hostilities between Iran and the US.

Trump said the deal will allow for toll-free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely closed since the US and Israel launched an assault on Iran on December 28.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

He later said, “This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region,” and hinted that a more comprehensive peace agreement with Iran would follow.

“Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. The Leaders of the Region have, for the first time, found a President who can help them achieve real Peace. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump’s announcement came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif announced the deal on X, saying it is to end fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

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“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Sharif wrote.

An official signing ceremony will take place in Switzerland on Friday, June 19, he added.

“We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement,” Sharif wrote.

“I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard. With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.”

The announcement follows days of speculation that a deal would be announced. Trump had said earlier that a ceasefire agreement would be announced on Sunday, until Israel launched an air raid on Beirut’s southern suburbs, with fears that the deal could be sabotaged.

Following repeated warnings by Iranian leaders that it was ready to strike Israel back for bombing Beirut – a red line for Tehran – Pakistan’s prime minister made the announcement that a “peace deal” had been agreed, with other countries welcoming the news.

Qatar credited its partnership with Pakistan in helping a memorandum of understanding come to fruition, following intense mediation in recent days.

“The State of Qatar welcomes the agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran on addressing the outstanding issues between them, including ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and considers it an important step towards consolidating sustainable peace and promoting economic growth regionally and internationally,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he was ready to aid technical talks between the US and Iran, with hopes that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz will stabilise energy markets.

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“Attention must now turn to fully implementing the memorandum of understanding to ensure the Strait reopens and remains fully and permanently open and that the detailed elements of the nuclear agreement are finalised,” Starmer said in a statement on X.

“We are clear that toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored,” in the Strait of Hormuz, he added.

A ‘new era’

France’s Emmanuel Macron also praised the deal and said that Paris would support the Lebanese government.

“I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners contributed. I call for its swift and full implementation by all parties to the conflict,” Macron said in a social media post.

“This agreement must allow for the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which the international mission established with the United Kingdom is ready to support. The resources are in place and ready to be deployed,” he added. “The resumption of maritime traffic, without restrictions or tolls, is essential for regional stability and the global economy.”

US Vice President JD Vance said the ceasefire deal could mark a “new era” in the Middle East and praised Trump for the agreement.

“What the president has done is create the real space to transform that region. And now, hopefully a new era with the Iranians,” Vance said.

“I think we can safely say, with confidence, that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon… This is just a great thing for the American people.”

Vance said he hoped energy prices would decrease and that he plans to attend the signing ceremony next week in Switzerland.