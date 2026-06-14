US-Iran ceasefire deal announced, Trump says Strait of Hormuz reopening

Trump announces that a ceasefire deal with Iran has been agreed upon, and that the Strait of Hormuz will reopen for shipping.

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a ceasefire deal with Iran has been agreed to and that toll-free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz will now begin.

The agreement, later confirmed by Iran’s deputy foreign minister on Sunday, will immediately end hostilities between Iran and the US.

Trump said the deal will allow for toll-free shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely closed since the US and Israel launched an assault on Iran on December 28.

“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!”

Trump’s announcement came after Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif announced the deal on X, saying it is to end fighting on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon,” Sharif wrote.

An official signing ceremony will take place in Switzerland on Friday, June 19, he added.

“We would like to thank the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran for their commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict. We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation to our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar, for their support in reaching this agreement,” Sharif wrote.

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“I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Republic of Türkiye for their immense contributions in this regard. With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony.”

Qatar welcomed the announcement and credited its partnership with Pakistan in helping the memorandum of understanding come to fruition.

“The State of Qatar welcomes the agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran on addressing the outstanding issues between them, including ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and considers it an important step towards consolidating sustainable peace and promoting economic growth regionally and internationally,” Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on X.