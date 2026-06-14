Twelve killed in plane crash in US state of Missouri

Plane crashes near Butler Memorial Airport near Kansas City, with authorities reporting skydivers on board.

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At least 12 people have been killed in a plane crash in Missouri in the midwestern United States, according to authorities.

The crash on Sunday was near Butler Memorial Airport in Bates County, south of the state’s largest city, Kansas City.

“Troopers are on scene assisting the Butler Police Department & Bates County Sheriff’s Office of a Fatal Plane Crash near the Butler Memorial Airport,” the Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on X.

“At this time reports indicate all occupants (12 total) have perished,” it said.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Justin Ewing said the plane was taking people up to skydive.

Emergency responders received a call that a plane was down and engulfed in fire around 11:30 am local time (16:30 GMT) on Sunday, he said.

They were able to extinguish the fire shortly after the crash, he said, describing the scene as “brutal.”

“It landed in a field adjacent to the airport, but I think they’re shutting down the roadway just as a precaution,” Ewing said.

The identities of those killed were not immediately released.

Ewing said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was on scene investigating the crash.

The cause was not immediately available.