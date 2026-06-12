UN adopts treaty setting standards for gig economy workers

The protections included in the world-first agreement include enforcing minimum wage requirements and obligations.

The United Nation’s International Labour Organization (ILO) has adopted the world’s first binding agreement setting out employment standards for digital platform workers in the gig economy.

The Decent Work in the Platform Economy Convention was adopted on Friday at the 114th annual International Labour Conference in Geneva. It aims to extend labour protections to hundreds of millions of people worldwide who work through digital platforms, in sectors such as food delivery and taxi services.

The agreement represents a worldwide commitment to establish adequate safeguards for the growing number of workers excluded from standard labour protections due to their classification as independent contractors rather than employees, a tactic commonly used by the companies controlling the apps which set work times and locations.

The protections include an end to such classification, as well as enforcement of minimum wage requirements and obligations including healthcare, sick leave and social security contributions.

The convention applies to “all digital labour platforms” and “all digital platform workers… whether they are in the formal or informal economy,” according to the text adopted by ILO members.

A total of 406 members voted in favour of the employment standards convention and eight against, while 36 abstained. Members of the ILO, which promotes international labour rights, include governments, employers and workers.

The World Bank estimated in 2023 that there could be as many as 435 million people globally who are considered app-based gig workers.

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Amanda Brown, vice chair of the ILO’s Workers’ Group, which represents the interests of trade unions and workers around the world, said the agreement was a landmark moment for platform workers worldwide and a response to years of documented abuse and exploitation.

“For the first time in the history of international law, the women and men who move our cities, who clean and care in our homes … will be named, recognised and protected by a binding international standard,” Brown told delegates.

The head of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE), which represents about 50 million companies worldwide, welcomed the fact that the framework included flexibilities.

“It respects national legal systems and allows countries to determine employment status according to their own laws and established criteria,” said IOE Secretary-General Roberto Suarez Santos.

While the ILO lacks direct enforcement power, members can file formal complaints that may lead to investigations and increase pressure on governments.

Additionally, once a country ratifies an ILO convention and incorporates it into national law, individuals may be able to pursue legal action against gig economy platforms for direct redress.