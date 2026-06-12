One injured as Israel hits southern Lebanon with air raids, artillery

The attacks come as Iranian media reports that a draft peace deal with the US would include ending the war in Lebanon.

An Israeli air raid on the small village of al-Bayyad in Lebanon’s Tyre district injured one person as attacks continue despite a United States-brokered “ceasefire”.

Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported that the attack occurred on the main street near the Ali Kamal Suleiman Volunteer Centre, which is affiliated with the al-Risala Health Ambulance Association. The injured person was then taken to hospital for treatment.

A drone also hit the town of Jebchit in the Nabatieh district, while warplanes struck the Arid Dbeibin area in the Marjayoun district.

An Israeli army explosion also hit the plain of Khiam in Marjayoun, while artillery shelling hit the outskirts of Buyout al-Sayyad in the Tyre district.

Separately, warplanes launched attacks on the town of Qalaouiyah, while drones continued to fly at low altitude over the town of Baysariyeh in the Sidon district and nearby areas.

Earlier this month, Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire, saying it was “contingent on a complete cessation” of fire by Hezbollah after US-led talks in Washington, DC.

On Friday, amid reports that a deal between the US and Iran to halt the wider Middle East war may be progressing, Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said any peace deal between the two countries would also include Lebanon, whether the government accepts it or not.

Speaking during a commemorative ceremony for the group’s fallen fighters in Beirut’s al-Janah neighbourhood, Fadlallah slammed the Lebanese government’s direct negotiations with Israel, which he said brought no relief to southern Lebanon as Israeli attacks continue.

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“We do not trust a political administration that makes concession after concession at the country’s expense, especially when no viable or discussable political option has been presented to us,” he said.

Fadlallah said Hezbollah is not opposed to diplomacy “grounded in strength” through indirect negotiations, and argued Lebanon’s government is negotiating with Israel on matters it cannot fulfil.

“We currently have no choice in facing this existential aggressive war targeting Lebanon – especially the south – except to continue resisting, standing firm, and enduring no matter the pain, sacrifices, and costs,” Fadlallah added.

Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 3,711 people and wounded 11,483 since the conflict escalated on March 2.

Among the dead are at least 247 children and 132 health workers, the Ministry of Public Health said.

Draft deal with US would include Lebanon: Iran media

A draft deal between Iran and the US will provide a framework for ending the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, Iran’s Mehr news agency reported on Friday.

However, Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, said it remains unclear whether Lebanon is included in any potential deal between the US and Iran.

“Lebanon’s government instead insists it is not part of US-Iran negotiations. In the words of President Joseph Aoun, Iran does not speak on behalf of Lebanon, and this is part of a struggle for sovereignty,” she said.

“The president has talked to Lebanese army commanders because on June 22, there are going to be political and security discussions with Israel in Washington,” she added.

The two sides are still far apart on their positions, with Lebanon demanding a full withdrawal of Israeli troops from the south of the country, Khodr explained.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said the government would demand that Lebanon take action against Hezbollah outside the so-called “security zone” before it can even discuss the possibility of a withdrawal.

“The reality on the ground is we’ve got a lot of the sticking points when it comes to an agreement,” Al Jazeera’s Tohid Asadi reported from Tehran.

“The situation in the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, the removal of naval blockades, the dropping of sanctions, and the freeing of Iran’s frozen assets,” he listed.

“We’ve got a 14-point draft, as reported by several media outlets in Iran, but the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says this is just media speculation,” Asadi added.

“It remains unclear whether this will end up in a long-lasting peace or at least a short opportunity for the two sides to continue talks.”