Trump decries ‘dishonorable people’ after reports Iran made few concessions in deal US has said could be soon signed.

United States President Donald Trump has lashed out at Iran after state media reported alleged terms of a possible ceasefire agreement.

In a post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump said the published terms were “fake news” and had “NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing”.

“Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith,” he said.

The statement was the latest turn in the swiftly developing situation surrounding efforts to reach a more lasting end to the war, which the US and Israel launched against Iran on February 28.

It further indicated that any breakthrough remained on shaky ground, despite Trump on Thursday saying a deal had been “approved” and an official signing could happen within days.

Trump did not specifically clarify what report he was referencing, however his post came shortly after the official Iranian state news agency, IRNA, published what it described as seven main points of the deal.

The report indicated virtually no compromise from Iran on key issues that have long held up a breakthrough in a more lasting deal, since an agreement to pause fighting was reached in early April.

It said that no new agreements had been reached on Iran’s nuclear programme, saying only that new nuclear negotiations would begin 60 days after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the US.

Likewise, it said Iran made no agreement to relinquish control of the Strait of Hormuz, and that the preliminary agreement relates only to the normalisation of passage in the waterway and maritime security. Tehran will address the matter with Oman, it said.

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It further said that a portion of Iran’s frozen assets will be released upon the signing of a deal, with further release, the lifting of sanctions, and war damage compensation to be negotiated at a later date.

It also reported that the US had committed to ending Israel’s ongoing invasion and offensive in Lebanon.

In recent weeks, Trump and his top officials have repeatedly alternated between threatening Iran and saying a deal was within reach.

Earlier this week, the US and Iran exchanged two days of strikes. Trump on Thursday announced a third-day of planned attacks had been halted in light of what he described as a diplomatic breakthrough.

Hours later, the US shot down two drones it said were attempting to attack ships near the Strait of Hormuz.

In his post on Friday, Trump called the incident “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE”.