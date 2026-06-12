Can Africa turn its population boom into prosperity?

Pretoria, South Africa – As global sentiment towards Africa turns sharply pessimistic, with aid cuts, foreign investment retreating, and governance scores stagnating, one structural fact remains: the continent is becoming demographically unavoidable.

Africa is home to 1.6 billion people today, a figure projected to double by 2061.

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), Africa’s population is projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, making it the fastest-growing region in the world.

In his book How Africa Works, Joe Studwell argues that Africa may only now be reaching the population density required to sustain broad-based growth.

Density, in this framing, is not a burden to manage but a condition for takeoff, the foundation for deeper markets, larger labour pools and the agricultural transformation that underpins industrial development.

For decades, population growth was treated as Africa’s constraint. The question now is no longer whether the continent has enough people, but whether it can organise them productively and quickly enough.

The market that numbers build

By 2040, Africa’s working-age population is projected to exceed that of India and China combined, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the UN Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

Cities such as Nairobi, Lagos, Accra and Dar-es-Salaam are evolving from administrative centres into dense consumer markets and labour hubs.

But demographic momentum is not destiny. The World Bank estimates that about 44 percent of Africans currently live in urban areas, a share estimated to rise above 60 percent by 2050.

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That shift is accelerating faster than most governments can plan for or finance.

East Asia’s industrial rise was built on land reform, export-oriented manufacturing, and states that enforced performance on the private sector.

Africa has the demographic tailwind, but not yet the institutional machinery to convert it into sustained growth.

Mandipa Ndlovu, a researcher at Leiden University, says governance will determine the outcome.

“One of the most critical challenges is the inability of many states and city authorities to plan ahead of demographic pressure, service land, finance infrastructure and treat informality as part of the productive economy rather than something to suppress,” she tells Al Jazeera.

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) 2024, published by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, found that nearly half of Africa’s population lives in countries where governance has deteriorated over the past decade. Density without institutions does not drive growth; it strains them.

Agriculture and the AfCFTA: Promise versus politics

In Studwell’s model, development begins in the countryside. Rising smallholder productivity creates a surplus that can be reinvested in industry. Every successful industrialiser, from Japan to South Korea to Taiwan, began with land reform and agricultural transformation.

Yet agricultural productivity in sub-Saharan Africa remains low. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), cereal yields average about 1.5-2 tonnes per hectare, compared with more than 4 tonnes per hectare in South Asia.

Some countries are attempting structural reforms. Ethiopia and Rwanda have demonstrated what sustained state focus can achieve. But in much of the continent, agriculture remains secondary to short-term political cycles.

Trade integration is meant to complement this shift. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), established by the African Union (AU), aims to create a single market of 1.4 billion people with a combined gross domestic product (GDP) of about $3.4 trillion, according to UNECA. But implementation remains uneven, slowed by competing national priorities.

“While the ideas aspired in the AfCFTA, and we have seen some green shoots, we have unfortunately elected a collective continental leadership that’s inward-looking and short-term in its outlook,” Lwazi Somya, senior researcher at the Southern African Liaison Office, said.

“It will take extraordinary intestinal fortitude for our leaders to jointly deliberate in making the existing frameworks work. However, I highly doubt it will happen due to ever-divergent interests due to short-term political gains at the expense of the future,” he told Al Jazeera.

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The ambition is continental. The politics remain national.

Manufacturing: The missing link

Urbanisation and agricultural reform are only the starting point. The end goal is labour-intensive, export-oriented manufacturing. According to the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), manufacturing accounts for 10-12 percent of sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP – significantly below industrialised economies, where the sector often exceeds 20 percent.

No country has bypassed this stage. Industrial capability is built through production, repetition, scale and export discipline.

Foreign investment could accelerate this process, but only if it builds domestic capacity rather than operating alongside it.

Chris Edeygu, senior analyst at Africa Risk Consulting, notes that roughly 10,000 Chinese firms now operate across Africa, with about a third in manufacturing. In Ethiopia’s textile sector, this has generated employment and some skills transfer.

“Africa’s growing population means the region is likely to become one of the world’s most attractive investment destinations,” he says.

“But the gains have been uneven. More must be done to ensure foreign investment strengthens local capacity rather than bypassing it,” he told Al Jazeera.

Factories matter not only for employment, but also for capability. And capability is cumulative.

The policy imperative

What distinguishes Studwell’s argument from familiar cycles of optimism and pessimism is its focus on agency. Demography creates scale. Policy determines direction.

For the first time in the continent’s postcolonial history, the ingredients for structural transformation are aligning: population size, labour supply and urban concentration.

But the dividend will not materialise automatically. It requires sustained investment in education, energy, housing, land reform and industrial policy, and governments capable of enforcing discipline while rewarding productivity.

The scale is now in place. The clock is running. Whether Africa’s population surge becomes a driver of transformation or another missed turning point will depend on decisions made now.

“Africa’s demographic dividend will be won or lost in the quality of its urban governance,” Mandipa Ndlovu said.