At least one killed and nine hospitalised in Midland, Texas shooting

Authorities in Midland, Texas, say that suspected attacker confirmed dead after shooting and standoff with police.

At least one person has been killed and nine hospitalised in a shooting in the state of Texas, where authorities say that the suspected attacker has also been confirmed deceased after a standoff with police.

The shooting took place on Friday morning in the city of Midland, with local witnesses telling the news service The Associated Press that they had heard what they estimated to be about 40 shots fired.

The city government said in a social media post that the scene of the incident remains active but that the suspected attacker has been confirmed dead, after reportedly barricading themselves in a building for several hours.

“The active shooter incident has been resolved, and the suspect is confirmed deceased,” the social media post reads. “The scene remains active and has not been cleared. Road closures in the area are expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future as the investigation continues.”

Midland Memorial Hospital reported that four victims were undergoing surgeries and five others were in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are absolutely with the victims, and with their families,” Mayor Lori Blong said at a news conference.