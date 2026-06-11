Thailand court sentences two men to death for 2015 Bangkok bombing
The August 2015 attack at the popular Erawan Shrine in Bangkok’s commercial heart killed 20 and wounded over 100 more.
A court in Thailand has handed the death penalty to two men for a 2015 attack at a Bangkok shrine that killed 20 people, the deadliest bombing in the country’s history.
The court issued its long-delayed ruling on Thursday, convicting two Uighur men of premeditated and attempted murder for their role in planting a bomb at the Erawan Shrine in Bangkok’s commercial heart on August 17, 2015.
“The defendants committed a single act that violated multiple laws. The court therefore imposed the harshest penalty available under the law, the death sentence,” one member of the four-judge panel said.
The defendants, Yusufu Mieraili and Bilal Mohammed, had denied the charges against them.
The decade-long trial over the horrific attack in Thailand’s capital that also wounded more than 100 people was beset by delays due to COVID-19 disruptions and problems securing translators.
Multiple Chinese tourists were among the dead when explosives – apparently left in a backpack – detonated at the Erawan Hindu shrine popular with tourists.
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