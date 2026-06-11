Man pleads guilty to slaying top Democrat and her husband in Minnesota

Murder of Melissa and Mark Hortman by man disguised as police officer prompted concerns about political violence in US.

A man in Minnesota has pleaded guilty to killing the midwestern US state’s Democratic House speaker, Melissa Hortman, and her husband, Mark, after knocking on the door of their home while impersonating a police officer.

The 58-year-old suspect, Vance Boelter, pleaded guilty to murder on Thursday in exchange for an agreement with federal prosecutors not to seek the death penalty in the case. Boelter agreed to a maximum sentence of two consecutive life terms plus 40 years. The state has said that the agreement will not apply to its own case.

“Political violence is a scourge plaguing America,” US Attorney Daniel N Rosen told reporters. “Those that would commit political violence at any level should take heed: The Justice Department will seek and obtain the longest prison terms available for your crimes.”

Sobs were heard in the courtroom where the family of the Hortmans were present. Boelter also allegedly targeted Democratic state Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, both of whom were injured in the attack.

The slayings reverberated across the United States, where concerns about political violence targeting prominent individuals have grown in recent years.

Boelter wore a tactical uniform and drove a police-style SUV with flashing lights to the homes of several legislators, including one where he knocked but received no answer.

At yet another, he was scared off after being approached by a police officer who believed he was a fellow officer. Law enforcement later found a list in his vehicle with the names of 45 other state officials and legislators.

Boelter offered a simple response of “yes” to several questions about his actions from his lawyer, including whether he had pressed a gun to the head of Melissa and fired.

Advertisement

Hoffman and his wife Yvette were both present in the courtroom on Thursday, seated next to family members of the Hortmans.

The attacks prompted the largest police search in state history, and Boelter was apprehended near his home in Green Isle, about an hour by car from Minneapolis, the day after the shootings.