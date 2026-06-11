Iran war day 104: Iran says it attacks US bases after American strikes

Iran says it launched retaliatory strikes on US bases in the region after America launched new attacks inside Iran.

Iran says it has launched retaliatory strikes against US forces in the region, with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claiming attacks on bases in Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan, according to Iranian state media reports.

The escalation came after the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) announced it had carried out strikes against multiple targets inside Iran, describing the operations as acts of “self-defense” amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump had earlier warned that further military action was imminent, accusing Iran of failing to reach an agreement with Washington. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them; now they will have to pay the price,” Trump said.

Here is what’s happening

In Iran

US strikes on Iran: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Washington was launching strikes on “key facilities” in Iran, saying the attacks were part of attempts to secure a permanent ceasefire. Speaking outside CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Hegseth said President Donald Trump had ordered Iran to be hit “hard” and warned the strikes could continue for a second consecutive night if necessary.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that Washington was launching strikes on “key facilities” in Iran, saying the attacks were part of attempts to secure a permanent ceasefire. Speaking outside CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida, Hegseth said President Donald Trump had ordered Iran to be hit “hard” and warned the strikes could continue for a second consecutive night if necessary. Strait of Hormuz closed: In response to the latest attacks, Iran’s top military command announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. Officials warned all vessels to stay away from the strategic waterway, saying any ships attempting to pass through could come under attack.

In response to the latest attacks, Iran’s top military command announced the complete closure of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes. Officials warned all vessels to stay away from the strategic waterway, saying any ships attempting to pass through could come under attack. Water services restored: Authorities in Iran’s Hormozgan province said water supplies had been restored to affected communities in Sirik county less than 12 hours after US strikes damaged infrastructure. Iranian media reported that two concrete water storage reservoirs were hit in the attacks. A New York Times analysis suggested the tanks may have been struck with precision-guided munitions, raising concerns as international humanitarian law considers civilian water infrastructure a protected site.

Authorities in Iran’s Hormozgan province said water supplies had been restored to affected communities in Sirik county less than 12 hours after US strikes damaged infrastructure. Iranian media reported that two concrete water storage reservoirs were hit in the attacks. A New York Times analysis suggested the tanks may have been struck with precision-guided munitions, raising concerns as international humanitarian law considers civilian water infrastructure a protected site. Tehran reacts to renewed fighting: Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall said many Iranians had been expecting another US attack despite renewed talk of negotiations. “They have been waiting and expecting a surprise American attack,” Vall said, adding that Tehran retaliated by striking US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain, according to military commanders. The latest exchanges mark another night of direct confrontation after both sides had suggested the previous round of attacks had come to an end.

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In the Gulf and Jordan

Flights diverted in Kuwait: Kuwait’s civil aviation authority temporarily closed the country’s airspace as a precaution amid the escalating conflict, citing “Iranian aggressions”. Authorities said flights would be diverted to other airports in line with approved emergency procedures. Kuwait Airways announced a shut down of all of its flights.

Kuwait’s civil aviation authority temporarily closed the country’s airspace as a precaution amid the escalating conflict, citing “Iranian aggressions”. Authorities said flights would be diverted to other airports in line with approved emergency procedures. Kuwait Airways announced a shut down of all of its flights. US issues alert for Jordan: The US State Department urged people in Jordan to seek overhead cover and shelter in place immediately, warning that reports indicated missiles, drones or rockets had entered Jordanian airspace amid the escalating regional conflict.

In Israel

Projectiles land near Israeli troops: The Israeli military said sirens that sounded across parts of northern Israel were triggered after two projectiles launched from Lebanon fell near Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon. The army reported no casualties or damage to military equipment.

In the US

“Using bombs” to force talks: Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher said Trump had signalled earlier that another US attack on Iran was likely, arguing Tehran was “stringing the US along” in negotiations despite previously saying the two sides were close to a deal. Fisher noted that Hegseth later indicated CENTCOM would be “busy tonight”, describing the strikes as an effort to “expand the diplomatic field” for Trump’s negotiators by “using bombs to get Iran back to the negotiating table”.

Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher said Trump had signalled earlier that another US attack on Iran was likely, arguing Tehran was “stringing the US along” in negotiations despite previously saying the two sides were close to a deal. Fisher noted that Hegseth later indicated CENTCOM would be “busy tonight”, describing the strikes as an effort to “expand the diplomatic field” for Trump’s negotiators by “using bombs to get Iran back to the negotiating table”. Diplomacy through coercion: Retired US General Mark Kimmitt told Al Jazeera that Washington’s latest strikes appear to stem more from frustration with stalled diplomacy than from any new Iranian battlefield provocation. Making comparisons with the Vietnam War, Kimmitt said the US had previously used heavy bombardment to “bring them back to the negotiating table”. But he questioned whether the same approach would work with Tehran. “The Iranians use patience as one of their greatest tools,” he said.

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In Lebanon