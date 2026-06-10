Twelve killed in Johannesburg mass shooting, manhunt under way

Police said that a manhunt is under way for more than 10 suspects after the attack on an informal settlement. The motive is not known yet.

Unidentified gunmen have stormed an informal settlement near Johannesburg and fatally shot 12 people, wounding nine others.

More than 10 armed people were driven to the area and stormed the settlement shortly after 11pm (21:00 GMT) on Tuesday, a police spokeswoman said.

“Eight adult males and three adult females were declared dead at the scene,” Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said.

“The suspects allegedly entered the informal settlement through both entrances and moved through the area, opening fire on residents and community members at multiple locations before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.”

Another person later died in hospital. The motive for the attack is not known.

Police said they had launched a manhunt for more than 10 suspects after the attack at the Jumpers informal settlement.

The attack was in an area called Cleveland, about six kilometres (less than four miles) east of the Johannesburg city centre.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with more than 60 homicides recorded on average each day. The country is awash with legal and illegal firearms, and shootings are common, often fuelled by gang rivalry and competition between informal businesses.