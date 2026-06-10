Trial begins for man accused of sparking Palisades Fire in California

Prosecutors say man deliberately started blaze that became one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.

Federal prosecutors in the United States have accused 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht of deliberately starting the Palisades Fire, which grew into one of the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles, California.

Opening statements were presented on Wednesday in Rinderknecht’s federal trial, where he stands accused of destroying property by means of fire, committing arson affecting interstate commerce, and lighting timber aflame.

Rinderknecht has pleaded not guilty to starting the fire in January 2025.

While prosecutors portrayed him as an arsonist who premeditated his crime, defence lawyers argued there was no proof that he had ignited the blazes. If anything, they said, Rinderknecht had tried to stop them.

“When all the evidence is in, there will be one thing missing: proof that Jonathan Rinderknecht started that fire on January 1,” lawyer Steve Haney told jurors.

The Palisades Fire ultimately killed 12 people and left swaths of the coastline north of Los Angeles unrecognisable after sweeping through communities such as the Pacific Palisades.

If convicted, Rinderknecht would face at least five years in prison, with a maximum sentence of 45 years.

Prosecutors say that the Palisades Fire began on January 1, 2025, smouldering in root systems before flaring into a significant conflagration on January 7.

They argue that evidence places Rinderknecht on the hilltop where the fire allegedly started.

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“The evidence will show that the defendant lit this fire on January 1 and that he did so on purpose,” Assistant US Attorney Mark Williams told jurors in a court in downtown Los Angeles.

“And the evidence will show that the fire that the defendant started on January 1 was the same fire that caused all of that destruction on January 7.”

Rinderknecht allegedly called emergency services 16 times on January 1, and his cellular data places him near the hilltop where the fire occurred, according to prosecutors.

They also point to a prompt Rinderknecht entered into ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence model, in the months leading up to the fire. It described a “burning forest” and “people running away”.

“He wanted revenge – revenge against society, because he blamed society for all his troubles,” said prosecutor Matt O’Brien.

But Rinderknecht’s defence team argued that the 29-year-old was trying to help extinguish the fire, calling firefighters and guiding them to the site of the initial blaze.

Haney played segments of Rinderknecht’s 911 calls as evidence. “It’s the voice and actions of a man who was trying to stop the fire,” Haney said.

He also advised jurors not to read into how Rinderknecht “uses his computer” for ChatGPT searches.

Firefighters initially responded to the reports of a fire on January 1, but the blaze subsequently reignited, prompting evacuations and widespread destruction of property.

Factors such as extreme drought, worsened by climate change, and an increase in residential developments in wild-land areas have exacerbated the lethality of wildfires in California in recent years.

The flames of the Palisades Fire were driven by strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions, which helped fuel the conflagration.

According to the state firefighting agency Cal Fire, the blaze reached a peak of more than 23,000 acres (9,300 hectares).

The Palisades Fire became the ninth deadliest in the state’s history and the third most destructive in terms of the number of structures destroyed. Of the 10 largest wildfires in California history, all but one have occurred in the last decade.