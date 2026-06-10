US diplomat found dead in Myanmar, Thai woman in custody

The US Department of State confirms the fatality, but refuses to provide more information about the person’s death in Yangon.

A United States diplomat has been found dead in Myanmar’s largest city, according to the US Department of State, and three members of the diplomatic community in Yangon say a Thai woman has been detained by police in connection with the investigation.

The US State Department confirmed to the Associated Press news agency on Wednesday that a US diplomat serving at the US Embassy in Yangon had died. The department did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding the person’s death or its cause.

“Out of respect for the privacy of the family and loved ones, we have no further information to provide at this time,” it said.

According to three people in the diplomatic community in Myanmar, who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the case, Myanmar police are treating the death as a possible murder.

They said the person was found dead two weeks ago at a hotel about 1.5 kilometres (one mile) from the US Embassy.

The facility, with long-term rentals, is popular with diplomats, business people and other international visitors.

Myanmar police have not publicly commented on the case.

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry said it has provided consular assistance to the woman in custody and notified her family, but would not comment further.

Situation in Myanmar

Myanmar is in the midst of a civil war that began more than five years ago when the country’s democratically elected government was overthrown in a military coup.

The military leadership that now governs Myanmar is estimated to control just 21 percent of the country after years of fighting against ethnic armed groups and pro-democracy forces.

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More than 96,000 people have been killed, according to the international monitor the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED). At least 3.6 million have been displaced, according to the United Nations.

In April, former leader Aung San Suu Kyi was moved to house arrest after President Min Aung Hlaing pardoned and commuted the sentences of thousands of prisoners. Suu Kyi, age 80, still has 13 years of detention remaining.