Iran war day 103: US strikes after helicopter shot down, Tehran hits back

Analysts warn of further escalation after tit-for-tat attacks between Tehran and Washington.

Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated sharply after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched drone and missile attacks against US-linked military targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan in response to American strikes on southern Iran.

Earlier, the US military said it carried out “self-defence strikes” against Iranian targets following the reported downing of a US attack helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Iran would “leave no attack or threat unanswered”, raising fears of further escalation between the two countries.

Here is what has happened:

In Iran

US launches strikes on Iran after helicopter incident: The US carried out military strikes against Iranian targets after President Donald Trump said Iran had shot down a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant escalation and raising new questions about the future of US-Iran talks and the fragile ceasefire.

The US carried out military strikes against Iranian targets after President Donald Trump said Iran had shot down a US Apache helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant escalation and raising new questions about the future of US-Iran talks and the fragile ceasefire. Explosions reported across key locations near the Strait of Hormuz : Iranian state media reported attacks on Qeshm Island and a projectile strike in the port city of Sirik. Residents also reported explosions near Bandar Abbas and Jask, areas that sit close to one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes.

: Iranian state media reported attacks on Qeshm Island and a projectile strike in the port city of Sirik. Residents also reported explosions near Bandar Abbas and Jask, areas that sit close to one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes. Iran likely to retaliate to preserve deterrence: Reporting from Tehran, Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall said Iranian officials and military sources have repeatedly made clear that any attack on Iranian territory will be answered. According to Vall, Tehran believes failing to respond would project weakness and encourage further military pressure. Maintaining a credible deterrent against both the US and Israel remains a core part of Iran’s strategy.

The Gulf and Jordan

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IRGC claims drone attack on US Fifth Fleet: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain in response to US strikes, warning that heavier retaliation will follow if US military action continues.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says it launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain in response to US strikes, warning that heavier retaliation will follow if US military action continues. Air defences activated in Kuwait: The Kuwaiti army says its air defence systems are intercepting “hostile aerial targets” and has urged residents to follow official safety guidance and rely on authorised sources for information.

The Kuwaiti army says its air defence systems are intercepting “hostile aerial targets” and has urged residents to follow official safety guidance and rely on authorised sources for information. IRGC claims strike on US-linked airbase in Jordan: The IRGC said its Aerospace Force launched long-range missiles at an airbase in Jordan that hosts US military personnel. The IRGC said the attack destroyed four key targets, including F-35 fighter jet hangars and a command-and-control centre, though the claims have not been independently verified.

War diplomacy

Former US general sees signs of de-escalation: Retired US General Mark Kimmitt told Al Jazeera that the limited scope of the recent US and Iranian strikes may indicate an effort by both sides to contain the crisis rather than expand it. He said the US response was intended to demonstrate that the downing of a US helicopter would not go unanswered, while describing Iran’s retaliation as relatively restrained. Kimmitt said he would be surprised if the situation escalates further and suggested the exchanges could pave the way for a return to diplomacy, noting that Iran typically signals publicly when it considers a military operation complete.

The US

Risk of tit-for-tat escalation remains high: Al Jazeera’s Alan Fisher, reporting from Washington, said the US strikes appear designed as a limited response to the downing of the Apache helicopter, targeting radar and missile defence sites rather than broader strategic assets. He noted that while Trump insists the operation should not derail peace talks, the key question is how Tehran responds. According to Fisher, the coming hours could determine whether the ceasefire holds and diplomacy resumes, or whether the US and Iran enter a cycle of direct retaliatory military operations.

Lebanon