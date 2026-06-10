BREAKING,
News|US-Israel war on Iran

Iran strikes Bahrain and Jordan in retaliation for US attacks in Hormuz

Strikes come after US attacked Iranian ports and islands in the Strait of Hormuz over the downing of a helicopter.

Save

Breaking News logo for Al Jazeera
By Al Jazeera Staff
Published On 10 Jun 2026

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed attacks on United States military bases in Bahrain and Jordan in retaliation for American strikes on ports and islands in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by state media on Wednesday, the IRGC said it launched a drone attack on the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a long-range missile strike on a base in Azraq, Jordan.

Recommended Stories

list of 4 itemsend of list

Kuwait, which hosts US troops, said it was also under attack, saying its air defences were “intercepting hostile aerial targets”.

The latest flareup comes amid tensions over the downing of a US Apache Helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

More soon…

Advertisement