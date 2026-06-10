Apache down, fighting up: What the latest US-Iran attacks mean

Analysts say Iran seeks to deter US patrols on the Strait of Hormuz by attacking its assets across the Gulf.

Fighting between the United States and Iran has escalated once again, spreading beyond the Strait of Hormuz and drawing Gulf states into the confrontation, after a US Army helicopter crashed near one of the world’s most strategically important waterways on Tuesday.

The Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter went down during a patrol close to the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump claimed Iran had shot it down and ordered retaliatory strikes, while Tehran responded with attacks targeting US military facilities across the Gulf.

The US military says its operation has now concluded. Iran has not made a similar announcement, but there are growing indications that neither side wants a return to full-scale conflict, experts say.

While the fragile, Pakistan-brokered April ceasefire between the US and Iran remains in place for now, the latest exchanges underscore how quickly tensions can reignite, experts say, with both Washington and Tehran appearing determined to test the limits of the truce while seeking greater leverage for future peace negotiations.

What happened to the Apache helicopter?

The confrontation began when a US Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopter crashed near the Strait of Hormuz after an Iranian drone struck it.

It remains unclear whether the helicopter was deliberately targeted, and US officials have stressed that the incident remains under investigation.

In what the US Central Command (CENTCOM) described as the first known operation of its kind, an uncrewed surface vessel then rescued the two American aviators shortly after the crash.

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The aircraft went down at about 1:30am local time (22:00 GMT) off the coast of Oman. Roughly two hours later, the drone boat located the crew and transported them to a recovery point at sea, where they were picked up by another helicopter.

Trump later confirmed that both service members were “safe and uninjured”.

According to Captain Tim Hawkins, a spokesman for CENTCOM, the rescue was carried out by a 24-foot (7.3-metre) vessel known as a Corsair, manufactured by Saronic Technologies.

The vessel is assigned to the US Navy’s Task Force 59, established in 2021 as the service’s first dedicated artificial intelligence and uncrewed systems unit.

How did the US respond?

Although US officials have not publicly concluded their investigation into whether the collision was deliberate, Trump quickly blamed Tehran for shooting down the helicopter.

“I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz. There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured,” Trump wrote on social media.

“Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack.”

Iran rejected the accusation, but Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that foreign military forces operating near Iranian territory were “at constant risk” and later pledged that Tehran would respond to any new American strikes.

Hours later, the US military launched what it described as “self-defence strikes” against Iranian targets.

“US Central Command forces began launching self-defence strikes against Iran … in response to yesterday’s downing of a US Army Apache helicopter,” CENTCOM said in a statement.

“The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression.”

Iranian authorities said several locations in the country’s south were hit, including Sirik, Jask, Minab, Qeshm Island and the port of Bandar Abbas.

While Qeshm Island is believed to house Iranian naval assets, Bandar Abbas occupies one of the most strategically sensitive positions in the Gulf. Located on the Strait of Hormuz, it serves as a major Iranian naval hub in its efforts to disrupt shipping along the channel, and has become increasingly important as Washington seeks to choke off Iranian oil exports.

The US military said it targeted communications and radar facilities. Iranian officials, however, said civilian infrastructure was also damaged, including water facilities.

How did Iran respond to the US strikes?

Iran responded hours later. On Wednesday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched attacks against US military positions across the region, including the US Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a US Navy airbase in Jordan.

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The IRGC said it used drones to target naval facilities in Bahrain and long-range solid-fuel missiles against the Jordanian base.

Jordan’s military said it had intercepted five missiles launched from Iran, while Kuwait’s armed forces reported intercepting “hostile aerial targets”. Bahrain activated air raid sirens as the attacks unfolded.

In a statement, the IRGC claimed its missiles struck four critical targets at the Jordanian base, including F-35 fighter jet hangars and a command-and-control centre.

The force described the operation as the culmination of a broader retaliatory campaign that allegedly targeted 21 US military facilities across the region and included the downing of a US MQ-9 Reaper drone.

These claims have not been independently verified by Al Jazeera.

The IRGC warned that its forces remain prepared to deliver what it described as a “crushing and decisive” response to any further US military action.

Araghchi echoed the warning, saying Washington had chosen to “test our determination” and that Iran’s armed forces would leave “no attack or threat unanswered”.

Are we seeing a new, hostile phase in this war?

The latest confrontation has exposed just how fragile the April ceasefire between Washington and Tehran remains, observers say.

Brokered by Pakistan while strikes continued between the US-Israel and Iran through March, the agreement in early April halted direct hostilities but left many of the underlying disputes unresolved. The latest exchanges suggest both sides remain willing to use limited military force as a deterrence while stopping short of a full-blown, wider war, analysts say.

Retired US General Mark Kimmitt, a former assistant secretary of state for political-military affairs, told Al Jazeera that Washington believed it needed to respond in order to demonstrate that the downing of a US helicopter “would not be accepted”.

“I would be very surprised at this point if this escalates, and I’m certainly hoping it’s showing that it’s de-escalating so we can get back to diplomacy.”

Iranian analyst Abas Aslani told Al Jazeera that Tehran does not want tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon or elsewhere to become a permanent feature of the regional landscape.

“The United States has tried to make the new strikes and the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz the new normal … Iran wants to make sure that this is not going to be the case.”

According to Aslani, Tehran’s objective is deterrence by demonstrating that military pressure will carry consequences beyond the Strait of Hormuz.

That calculation appears increasingly central to Iran’s strategy. While Washington has sought to focus the confrontation on freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and its own naval blockade of Iranian ports, Tehran is signalling that any attack near its territory could trigger a response against US military assets elsewhere in the Gulf.

In effect, Iran is seeking to establish a new deterrence equation under the fragile ceasefire, that US military action in the Strait of Hormuz will be met with strikes on American forces and bases across the region. By widening the potential battlefield, Tehran hopes to raise the cost of future US operations and restore what it sees as a deterrent to repel future US helicopter patrols along the strait, analysts say.

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Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft in the US, told Al Jazeera: “The Iranians are trying to make clear that any attack on them would be responded to, regardless of the size and the scope.”