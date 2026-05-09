Peter Magyar sworn in as Hungary’s PM, ending Orban’s 16 years in power

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Hungary’s new prime minister has officially been sworn in, almost a month after he swept away his predecessor, Viktor Orban, in parliamentary elections that brought an end to his 16 years in power.

Peter Magyar, 45, who leads the centre-right Tisza party, propelled into office on promises of change after years of economic stagnation and strained ties with key allies under Orban.

Magyar urged Hungarians to “step through the gate of regime change”.

His party has secured a huge parliamentary majority, winning 141 of the 199 seats.

This is a developing story. More to follow…