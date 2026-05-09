Bahrain rounds up dozens over alleged links to Iran’s IRGC

The country’s interior ministry said legal proceedings are under way against the 41 people arrested.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry says it has arrested dozens of people in the country accused of belonging to a group linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The ministry announced the arrests of 41 people in a statement on Saturday, saying “legal proceedings are under way against them”.

The statement did not list specific charges against the individuals, but said their arrests relate to earlier investigations into espionage and expressions of support for Iranian attacks during the war launched against Iran in late February by Israel and the United States.

Iran fired thousands of missiles and drones at its Gulf neighbours, including Bahrain, during the war, causing significant damage to US military sites. Bahrain has since cracked down on perceived pro-Iran support within its borders, warning that anyone who glorifies or expresses support for Iranian attacks could be prosecuted.

Bahraini authorities carried out several earlier rounds of arrests in March against individuals it claims spied for the IRGC. And in late April, Bahrain stripped the citizenship of 69 people after accusing them of sympathising with Iran and “colluding with foreign entities”. The London-based Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy described the move as “dangerous” and a clear violation of international law.

Announcing the latest arrests, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said it would continue investigations into the alleged IRGC-linked group, taking legal action against anyone found to be involved in it.

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Other regional countries have also ramped up investigations into alleged Iran-linked entities since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East. On April 20, the UAE’s State Security Service said it had uncovered an Iran-linked group in the country and arrested dozens of its members, accusing them of “pledging allegiance to foreign entities and harming national unity and social peace”.

The UAE weathered more Iranian strikes than any other country during the war – although most were intercepted.

A fragile US-Iran ceasefire agreed on April 8 remains in effect, despite several days of clashes in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The US is awaiting a formal response from Iran on a proposal to end the war, though Trump has said he is ready to attack Iran at “a higher level and intensity” if no deal is reached.