Italy-US ties strained as pope and Iran war dominate talks

Rome balances US ties with domestic pressure as the Iran war strains the alliance and fuels economic fallout.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has met United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome, as tensions grow between Italy and Washington over the US-Israel war on Iran.

Rubio arrived in Italy on Friday for a two-day visit to ease tensions after Italy refused to back the US-Israeli war and amid backlash over US President Donald Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo.

Meloni had previously positioned herself as one of Trump’s closest allies in Europe, promoting strong transatlantic ties and acting as a bridge between Washington and other European capitals. But the conflict with Iran has placed her government under mounting pressure to balance that relationship with domestic opposition to the war and its economic fallout.

Before meeting Meloni, Rubio held talks with Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who described the discussions as constructive.

“I am convinced that Europe needs America, Italy needs America, but the United States also needs Europe and Italy,” Tajani said.

Talks between Meloni and Rubio were expected to cover the situation in the Gulf, Russia’s war in Ukraine, US tariffs on European goods and Washington’s approach to Cuba.

Italian officials are also seeking clarity on Rubio’s meeting at the Vatican, after Trump’s recent remarks about Pope Leo sparked backlash in the predominantly Catholic country. Meloni described the comments as “unacceptable”.

Rubio said his meeting with the pontiff on Friday had been “very positive”.

Tensions between Rome and Washington have sharpened in recent weeks. Trump criticised Meloni’s stance, accusing her of lacking resolve and warning that the US could reconsider its military presence in Italy.

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Meloni said she would not support such a move but acknowledged that any decision on US troop deployments ultimately lies with Washington.

Italy has also resisted direct involvement in the Iran war. Last month, Rome declined to allow US aircraft to use the Sigonella airbase in Sicily for combat operations linked to the war, with officials saying the request had not been formally approved.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto warned that the conflict risks undermining US global leadership and raised concerns about the potential for nuclear escalation.

The dispute comes at a sensitive political moment for Meloni, with analysts suggesting her close ties to Trump could become a liability before national elections next year as public opposition to the war grows.