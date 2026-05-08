Botswana’s former President Festus Mogae dies aged 86

The ex-leader won praise for good governance and the fight against HIV/AIDS in the southern African nation.

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Botswana’s former President Festus Mogae has died at the age of 86, the government has announced, along with three days of national mourning.

Mogae led the southern African country for a decade and won praise for good governance and the fight against HIV/AIDS. He was Botswana’s third president from 1998 to 2008, handing power ‌to Vice President Ian Khama in a smooth transition that highlighted Botswana’s reputation for political stability.

Mogae, who was an economist, oversaw strong economic growth during his two five-year terms in office.

“As a nation, we grieve the loss of a remarkable leader and servant of the people whose commitment to Botswana remained unwavering throughout his life,” President Duma Boko said on Friday.

Born in Serowe on August 21, ⁠1939, Mogae studied in Britain before ⁠joining Botswana’s civil service shortly after independence in 1966.

He served as finance minister and vice president before ‌becoming the country’s third president after Ketumile Masire stepped down.

Mogae retired after the maximum two terms allowed by the constitution and was succeeded by Khama, a former military chief and son of Botswana’s first president.

Mogae is credited with openly tackling HIV/AIDS ⁠when Botswana faced one of the world’s highest infection rates, and adopted one of the African continent’s most comprehensive ⁠programmes to combat the virus.

In 2008, he won the prestigious Ibrahim Prize for his leadership in sustaining stability and prosperity during the crisis.

After leaving office, he chaired the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, playing a key role in overseeing South Sudan’s peace process.