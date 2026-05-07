Iran war day 69: Tehran ‘reviewing’ US proposals; Israel bombs Beirut

Trump says US-Iran talks are progressing as Tehran reviews a US proposal delivered through Pakistan.

United States President Donald Trump has said the US has held “very good talks” with Iran and suggested a deal to end the conflict could be within reach, as Tehran says it is still reviewing a US proposal delivered through mediator Pakistan.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Esmaeil Baghaei, said the proposal remains “under review” and that Tehran will communicate its response once it has “finalised its views”.

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The diplomatic push comes amid continuing regional tensions, with uncertainty remaining over whether the negotiations can produce a breakthrough after weeks of military escalation and political threats between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, Israel has expanded its military campaign by bombing Beirut in the first strike on the Lebanese capital since a ceasefire, widely seen as fragile, came into force on April 17.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Iran reviewing US proposal: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Baghaei said a US proposal to end the war is still “under review” by Tehran. Iran will convey its views to key mediator Pakistan after “finalising its views”, Baghaei told the ISNA news agency.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Baghaei said a US proposal to end the war is still “under review” by Tehran. Iran will convey its views to key mediator Pakistan after “finalising its views”, Baghaei told the ISNA news agency. Iranian speaker mocks US operations: Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf ridiculed recent military operations against Tehran, joking on social media that “Operation Trust Me Bro failed” and that Washington had now returned to “Operation Fauxios”.

War Diplomacy

Iran seeks China’s help: Tehran is looking forward to China’s support for a “new post-war” regional framework following its conflict with the US, said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a post on X.

Tehran is looking forward to China’s support for a “new post-war” regional framework following its conflict with the US, said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a post on X. Pakistan PM ‘hopeful’: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a key mediator between Iran, the US and Israel, said he was “hopeful” the current momentum of negotiations would lead to peace in the region.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a key mediator between Iran, the US and Israel, said he was “hopeful” the current momentum of negotiations would lead to peace in the region. Trump pushes for fast Iran deal: Trump is aiming to secure an agreement with Iran before the end of his upcoming trip to China, as negotiators work through a reported 14-point framework via Pakistani mediators. Reporting from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera’s Kimberly Halkett says the compressed timeline suggests the White House believes a breakthrough may be close, while also allowing Trump to project momentum before a high-profile foreign visit.

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In the Gulf

US warplane disables Iranian tanker: The US military says a Navy fighter jet fired on and disabled the rudder of an Iranian-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after the vessel allegedly tried to breach Washington’s blockade of Iranian ports.

In the US

Trump predicts quick end to war: Trump says the conflict with Iran “will be over quickly” as Washington pushes for a deal over Tehran’s nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Speaking to supporters, Trump said the US “cannot allow” Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, according to the Reuters news agency.

Trump says the conflict with Iran “will be over quickly” as Washington pushes for a deal over Tehran’s nuclear programme and the Strait of Hormuz blockade. Speaking to supporters, Trump said the US “cannot allow” Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon, according to the Reuters news agency. US threatens escalation: Trump threatened to resume bombing in Iran if it did not agree to a deal. “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before,” Trump said in a social media post.

In Israel

Sirens sound in northern Israel: Israel’s military says it intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” launched from Lebanon after warning sirens sounded across northern Israel.

In Lebanon

Lebanon ceasefire under strain: Israeli forces are carrying out daily air strikes deeper inside Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire, signalling a widening of the conflict beyond the country’s south.

Israeli forces are carrying out daily air strikes deeper inside Lebanon despite a US-brokered ceasefire, signalling a widening of the conflict beyond the country’s south. Hezbollah steps up attacks: Hezbollah says its fighters carried out 17 targeted strikes against Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory, accusing Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire.

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