Brazil’s Lula meets Trump amid efforts to avert new US trade tariffs

Brazilian officials are hoping for the best to result from the meeting given tensions last year over Trump’s tariff policy.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has met US President Donald Trump at the White House, for talks that were expected to focus on trade, security, and critical minerals as Lula seeks to reset their rocky relationship.

Thursday’s meeting between Lula and Trump brought together two of the world’s most prominent populist figures despite their sharp ideological differences.

Posting on social media, Trump hailed the talks with his “very dynamic” Brazilian counterpart.

“We discussed many topics, including Trade and, specifically, Tariffs. The meeting went very well,” Trump said on Truth Social. He added that additional meetings will be scheduled over the coming months.

Both leaders have built loyal political followings by positioning themselves against established elites, although they differ markedly on issues ranging from economic policy to international alliances.

Brazilian officials were hoping for the best outcome from the meeting, given tensions last year over Trump’s tariff policy and his outrage over the trial and conviction of Brazilian ex-President Jair Bolsonaro.

Last year, Trump hit Brazilian products with 50 percent tariffs, among the highest on any US imports, accusing the country of promoting a witch-hunt against Bolsonaro, who was later convicted for attempting to overthrow democracy.

Trump later withdrew most of the levies, including on Brazilian beef and coffee, at least in part to help calm rising US grocery prices.

Worries about new tariffs

In February, the US Supreme Court struck down the global tariffs he imposed under a national emergencies law, eliminating many of the remaining levies.

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Brazilian products still face an extra 10 percent tariff due to expire in July.

But in recent weeks, Brazil has seen signs that its exports could be hit with new tariffs connected to a Section 301 investigation into unfair trade practices.

Tensions remain over digital trade – as Brazil has blocked the US-backed renewal of a World Trade Organization e-commerce tariff moratorium – and high Brazilian tariffs on some goods, including ethanol.

The Office of the US Trade Representative last month also alleged that nearly half of Brazil’s timber exports come from illegal sources – which the Lula administration denies, arguing that it brought deforestation rates to historically low levels.

The trip to the US is taking place in a difficult domestic scenario for Lula, who last week suffered two blows dealt by Congress.

The lower house overrode his veto on a law seeking to reduce Bolsonaro’s time in prison, while the Senate rejected his nomination to the Supreme Court – a first in more than 100 years.

The 80-year-old leader will seek a fourth, non-consecutive term in the October elections. Polls currently show him neck to neck with Bolsonaro’s senator son, Flavio.