Pro-Palestine group protests outside Israeli real estate event in New York

Demonstration against an estate event featuring properties for sale in the occupied West Bank is the second protest in six months.

About 100 pro-Palestinian protesters have gathered outside a New York synagogue for the second time in six months to demonstrate against an Israeli real estate event featuring properties for sale in the occupied West Bank.

Counterprotesters were also present outside the venue on Tuesday evening as scuffles broke out between the opposing groups.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators also clashed with police after trying to bypass security barriers and move closer to the synagogue.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the real estate event. A spokesperson for Mamdani told The Intercept that some of the properties being marketed were “illegal under international law and deeply tied to the ongoing displacement of Palestinians”.

The demonstration was organised by Pal-Awda NY, which staged a similar protest outside the same synagogue during an Israeli real estate event in November.

Since then, the New York City Council has passed legislation restricting demonstrations near religious institutions. Under the new rules, police are required to publish plans establishing buffer zones during protests outside places of worship.

The event in New York, formally known as The Great Israeli Real Estate Event, is held in the United States and Canada with the aim of helping foreign buyers buy property in Israel and relocate there.

Under international law, Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal.