Israel bombs Beirut’s southern suburb as it targets Radwan Force commander

Israeli forces have targeted Beirut’s southern suburbs for the second time on Wednesday, causing a loud explosion and extensive damage.

The Israeli army confirmed the attack and said it was targeting Malek Balou, a commander of Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed the attack, saying he and Defence Minister Israel Katz had instructed the army to carry out the attack.

“Radwan terrorists are responsible for shooting at Israeli settlements and harming IDF [Israeli Defence Force] soldiers. No terrorist has immunity – Israel’s long hand will catch every enemy and murderer,” Netanyahu said in a post on Telegram.

“We promised to bring security to the residents of the north – this is how we do and this is how we will do it!,” he added.

More to come…