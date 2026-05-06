Iran war day 68: Trump talks about progress in talks; Rubio says war ‘over’

Trump pauses US ‘Project Freedom’ operation in Strait of Hormuz, citing progress towards Iran agreement.

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United States President Donald Trump has announced a temporary pause to the US military’s “Project Freedom” operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying “great progress” had been made towards a potential agreement with Iran.

Trump said the operation would be suspended for “a short period” to see whether a “complete and final agreement” with Tehran could be reached, despite ongoing tensions in the Gulf.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, accused Washington of pursuing a policy of “maximum pressure” and expecting Iran to submit to unilateral demands.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

US pauses Hormuz escorts: Trump said he was halting the US military operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after just one day, in a bid to reach a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war. Trump’s so-called “Project Freedom” to help vessels leave the strait began on Monday.

Trump said he was halting the US military operation to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz after just one day, in a bid to reach a deal with Iran to end the Middle East war. Trump’s so-called “Project Freedom” to help vessels leave the strait began on Monday. Shipping incident reported: A cargo vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in a statement.

A cargo vessel has been struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said in a statement. Fears grow for jailed Nobel laureate: Supporters of imprisoned Iranian Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi warned that her health is in “catastrophic” decline and appealed for urgent international intervention. Her legal team said the activist, jailed over charges linked to national security and propaganda, has suffered heart attacks and severe medical neglect while in custody.

War diplomacy

Iranian foreign minister in Beijing: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi for talks in Beijing on Wednesday, China’s Xinhua news agency reported, without giving details on the discussion.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi for talks in Beijing on Wednesday, China’s Xinhua news agency reported, without giving details on the discussion. China seen as key diplomatic channel: Analyst Jodie Wen said Araghchi’s visit comes at a sensitive moment shaped by the Gulf shipping crisis, the conflict with the US and Trump’s planned China trip. She said Beijing is likely trying to steer Tehran back towards negotiations and stabilise the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime choke point carrying a fifth of global oil exports.

Analyst Jodie Wen said Araghchi’s visit comes at a sensitive moment shaped by the Gulf shipping crisis, the conflict with the US and Trump’s planned China trip. She said Beijing is likely trying to steer Tehran back towards negotiations and stabilise the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime choke point carrying a fifth of global oil exports. Rubio, Lavrov talk Iran, Ukraine: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke by telephone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to the State Department, on a day of deadly Russian attacks in cities across Ukraine.

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In the Gulf

‘No plan’ to attack UAE: Iran had “no preplanned programme” to attack oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Iranian state TV quoted a military official as saying, after the UAE blamed Iran for a drone attack at an energy installation in Fujairah.

Iran had “no preplanned programme” to attack oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Iranian state TV quoted a military official as saying, after the UAE blamed Iran for a drone attack at an energy installation in Fujairah. Ukraine offers drone expertise to Bahrain: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has been offering his country’s know-how fighting Russian- and Iranian-made drones to Middle East nations, offered to help Bahrain in his latest visit to the region.

In the US

US says offensive stage of war is ‘over’: The US has completed its offensive operations against Iran, Rubio said on Tuesday, nearly a month into a fragile ceasefire. “The operation is over – Epic Fury – as the president notified Congress. We’re done with that stage of it,” Rubio told reporters at the White House.

The US has completed its offensive operations against Iran, Rubio said on Tuesday, nearly a month into a fragile ceasefire. “The operation is over – Epic Fury – as the president notified Congress. We’re done with that stage of it,” Rubio told reporters at the White House. US pledges tough response in Hormuz: US forces are ready to resume combat operations against Iran if ordered, Washington’s top military officer said, as the Pentagon threatened a “devastating” response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Hormuz Strait.

US forces are ready to resume combat operations against Iran if ordered, Washington’s top military officer said, as the Pentagon threatened a “devastating” response to Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the Hormuz Strait. Trump pushes for deal: Trump urged Iran to “do the smart thing” and make a deal to end the war, saying – even as a ceasefire teetered – that he did not want to kill more Iranians. “They should do the smart thing, because we don’t want to go in and kill people. Really don’t,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about Iran. “I don’t want to, it’s too tough.”

In Israel

Israelis sceptical of ending war: A new survey by the Israel Democracy Institute found that 59 percent of Israelis oppose ending the war with Iran at this stage, while nearly two-thirds expect a return to large-scale conflict. The poll also showed growing concern over US influence on Israeli defence decisions and deep pessimism about the chances of a stable deal with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In Lebanon, Gaza