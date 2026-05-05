US Secret Service shoots gunman near White House

The suspect has been taken to hospital following the shooting in Washington

The United States Secret Service said it returned fire at a gunman near the White House, wounding him and briefly triggering a lockdown.

An investigation has been launched by the Washington DC Metropolitan Police Department following the shooting, which took place on Monday. The incident comes after an alleged assassination attempt on United States President Donald Trump at the White House correspondents’ dinner last month.

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said the shooting occurred after plainclothes agents identified a “suspicious individual” they believed was carrying a firearm. Agents briefly followed the man and called for backup. When uniformed Secret Service officers arrived, the suspect attempted to flee and opened fire. Agents shot back, wounding the man, who was taken to hospital. A weapon was recovered from the suspect.

A child was shot during the exchange, but his injuries were not life-threatening. It is not clear who shot the minor, but Quinn said investigators believe he was struck by the suspect.

Quinn said the Secret Service will “find out” whether the gunman was targeting Trump.

The Secret Service also said there was no evidence that the suspect intended to target US Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade, which passed through the area shortly before the incident.

Recent attempt on Trump’s life

On April 25, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the correspondents’ dinner after a gunman allegedly attempted to assassinate the president. The incident is considered the third assassination attempt against Trump since 2024.

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The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, 31, is in custody and has been charged with attempting to kill Trump, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and illegally transporting guns and ammunition across state lines. He was arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun in the direction of the stairs leading to the ballroom.

Investigators also accuse Allen of shooting a Secret Service agent, who was wearing a bulletproof vest. He has not yet entered a plea.