UK counterterrorism police investigate arson attack at former synagogue

The incident in London comes after the UK’s national threat level was raised to severe last week.

British counterterrorism police are investigating an arson attack at a former synagogue in London, the lates in a wave of attacks targeting the Jewish community in the United Kingdom’s capital.

Officers said they responded to the incident early on Tuesday in the Tower Hamlets borough.

Police said no one was injured in the arson attack but confirmed the fire was deliberately set, adding that a set of gates and a lock at the front of the building sustained minor damage.

Last week, the UK’s national threat level was raised to “severe”, meaning an attack is considered highly likely. The government said the increase was due to what it described as a “broader Islamist and extreme right-wing terrorist threat” posed by individuals and small groups in the UK.

The arson attack came just hours before Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a meeting at his London residence focused on tackling anti-Semitism. The government said the meeting was arranged in response to rising anti-Semitism in the UK after two attacks last week in which two Jewish men and one Muslim man were stabbed in London.

Several arson attacks have occurred at synagogues and Jewish sites in London since late March.

“We are taking this incident extremely seriously, and we will be working closely with colleagues from counterterrorism policing to support the investigation,” Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke said. “The building targeted has not been operational as a synagogue for some years, but that will be of little comfort to the Jewish community in Tower Hamlets, Hackney and beyond, who are first in my thoughts this morning.”

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Starmer said he was fast-tracking legislation in response to the increase in attacks, calling the situation a “crisis”.