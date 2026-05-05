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Romania PM Ilie Bolojan’s government toppled in no-confidence vote
Published On 5 May 2026
Romania’s pro-European coalition has collapsed after a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, raising fears of a fiscal crisis.
The joint effort was launched last week when the left-wing Social Democratic Party (PSD), which withdrew from the coalition in late April, and the hard-right opposition Alliance for the Unity of Romanians party (AUR) submitted the motion to Parliament.
After a parliamentary debate on Tuesday, 281 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion and four against.
Lawmakers from Bolojan’s centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL) and coalition partners Save Romania Union party, as well as the small ethnic Hungarian UDMR party, did not vote.
More to come…