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Romania’s pro-European coalition has collapsed after a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, raising fears of a fiscal crisis.

The joint effort was launched last week when the left-wing Social Democratic Party (PSD), which withdrew from the coalition in late April, and the hard-right opposition Alliance for the Unity of Romanians party (AUR) submitted the motion to Parliament.

After a parliamentary debate on Tuesday, 281 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion and four against.

Lawmakers from Bolojan’s centre-right National Liberal Party (PNL) and coalition partners Save Romania Union party, as well as the small ethnic Hungarian UDMR party, did not vote.

More to come…