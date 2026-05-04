UAE reports missile and drone strikes incoming from Iran

The United Arab Emirates has said its air defences are engaging with missile attacks and incoming drones from Iran.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said late on Monday afternoon that it was intercepting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones across the country.

The emirate of Fujairah said that an Iranian drone sparked a fire at an oil facility. Civil defence ⁠teams were ⁠deployed immediately to contain the blaze, the Fujairah ⁠Media office ⁠said in ⁠a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. There was no immediate comment from ‌Iran.

The UAE was the most heavily targeted country as Iran launched retaliatory strikes to the US and Israeli war. Iran fired more than 2,800 drones and missiles at the country from February 28 until a temporary ceasefire took effect on April 8.

Earlier on Monday, the UAE had strongly condemned an Iranian drone attack on an ADNOC oil tanker in the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, as the United States said it was set to start guiding ships through the waterway.

More to come…