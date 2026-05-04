Russia and Ukraine declare competing ceasefires

Moscow’s declaration of a May 9 truce for its WWII parade comes as Kyiv revels in its adversary’s ‘fear’ of its drones.

Russia and Ukraine have declared competing unilateral ceasefires in their four-year war.

Russia announced on Monday that its ceasefire would be between May 8-9, when it traditionally marks Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War (as it calls World War II) with a major military parade in Moscow. Kyiv said later that it was calling its own ceasefire for May 5-6.

“In accordance with a decision of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, Vladimir Putin, a ceasefire has been declared from May 8–9, 2026,” the Russian Ministry of Defence said in a post on the state-backed messaging app MAX. “We hope that the Ukrainian side will follow suit.”

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said shortly afterwards that he had received no official notice from Russia, and that Ukraine would observe a separate ceasefire beginning at midnight on Tuesday, May 5.

“As of today, there has been no official appeal to Ukraine regarding the modality of a cessation of hostilities that is being claimed on Russian social media,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

“In this regard, we are announcing a ceasefire regime starting at 00:00 (2100 GMT) on the night of May 5-6. In the time left until that moment, it is realistic to ensure that silence takes effect,” he added.

The Ukrainian president also stated that “human life is incomparably more valuable than the ‘celebration’ of any anniversary,” adding: “It is time for Russian leaders to take real steps to end their war.”

Warning to Kyiv; Moscow’s ‘fear’

Putin first suggested a ceasefire last week, during a phone call with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

At that time, Ukraine said it would seek details from Washington, while also reiterating that Ukraine supports a lasting ceasefire and a peace settlement backed by security guarantees.

The Russian defence ministry said on Monday that the military will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the Victory Day parade. It added a warning to Ukraine not to launch attacks during its declared ceasefire.

“If the Kyiv regime attempts to implement its criminal plans to disrupt the celebration of the 81st anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, the Russian Armed Forces will launch a retaliatory, massive missile strike on the centre of Kyiv,” it said.

“We warn the civilian population of Kyiv and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of the need to leave the city promptly,” it added.

Russia called the ceasefire a precautionary measure given the threat of Ukrainian strikes during the Victory Day anniversary.

Zelenskyy said earlier on Monday, as he met European Union leaders, that Russia’s decision not to display military equipment at the parade was due to fear of Ukraine’s drones and evidence of Moscow’s growing weakness.

“This summer will be a moment when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin decides what to do next: expand the war or move to diplomacy. And we must push him toward diplomacy,” Zelenskyy said, addressing leaders at a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Yerevan.

“Russia has announced a May 9 parade in Moscow without military equipment,” Zelenskyy said, alluding to the Russian defence ministry’s decision.

“If that happens, it will be the first time in many, many years. They cannot afford military equipment – and they fear drones may buzz over Red Square. This is telling. It shows they are not strong now,” Zelenskyy said.

Putin previously announced a 32-hour ceasefire for Orthodox Easter in April, with Zelenskyy confirming that Ukraine would honour it. Following the return to hostilities, both sides accused each other of breaching it.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has become the bloodiest conflict in Europe since World War II, killing hundreds of thousands of people and displacing millions.