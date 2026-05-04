Former NYC Mayor Giuliani hospitalised in ‘critical condition’

Spokesman says Giuliani in ‘critical but stable’ condition as President Trump hails ‘true warrior’.

Former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani has been admitted to hospital and is in critical but stable condition, his spokesperson says.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Ted Goodman said in a post on X on Sunday.

Giuliani, 81, earned the moniker of “America’s mayor” for leading New York City through the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center buildings in Manhattan. But in recent years, he has experienced a fall from grace, including in 2023 when he lost a defamation case.

Goodman did not say what sent Giuliani to the hospital, how long he’s been there or what his prognosis is.

The Republican politician coughed as he began his nightly online show, America’s Mayor Live, on Friday. He told his talk show audience that his voice was “a little under the weather”.

Giuliani made an unsuccessful run for president in 2008 and was an adviser to President Donald Trump, spearheading Trump’s efforts to stay in office after his 2020 election loss.

Last year, Trump said he was awarding Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Sunday, Trump hailed Giuliani as a “true warrior” and New York’s best mayor.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL – AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” Trump added.

“They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

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Trump and his backers lost dozens of lawsuits claiming fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and numerous recounts, reviews and audits of the results turned up no signs of significant wrongdoing or error.

Two former Georgia election workers later won a $148m defamation judgement against Giuliani.

Giuliani ultimately struck a deal that let him keep his homes and various belongings in exchange for unspecified compensation and a promise to stop speaking ill of the former election workers.

Giuliani was elected New York’s mayor in 1993 after serving as one of the nation’s highest-profile federal prosecutors, taking on mobsters and crooked Wall Street traders.

But he has since been disbarred in New York and Washington, DC. Giuliani was facing criminal charges in Arizona related to the 2020 election and other legal issues when Trump issued him a sweeping pardon in November.