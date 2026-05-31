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Ukrainian drone attacks hit multiple Russian targets, including refinery

Saratov refinery hit as Ukrainian strikes intensify across Russian regions, damaging civilian infrastructure.

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KHARKIV REGION, UKRAINE - MAY 22: (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image has been reviewed by Ukrainian military officials prior to transmission) Member of the Lava Unmanned Systems Regiment, Norman, poses for a photograph with a Leleka reconnaissance UAV, capable of flying up to 120 kilometres and returning to base, on May 22, 2026 in Kharkiv region, Ukraine. The Lava Unmanned Systems Regiment, part of the 2nd Khartiia Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard, is a specialized unit focused on combat operations using drones and robotic systems, including deep reconnaissance and precision strikes behind enemy lines. Originally formed as a battalion in 2025, the unit was expanded into a regiment in 2026 as Ukraine increasingly relies on unmanned technologies in warfare. (Photo by Diego Fedele/Getty Images)
A member of the Lava Unmanned Systems Regiment in the Kharkiv region on the border with Russia in northeastern Ukraine carries a Leleka reconnaissance drone, which is capable of flying up to 120km (75 miles) and returning to base [File: Diego Fedele/Getty Images]
By Reuters
Published On 31 May 2026

Ukrainian drones have struck energy and ⁠industrial ⁠targets across several Russian regions, Russian authorities say, ⁠in an escalating campaign of strikes against infrastructure.

In Saratov, a region ⁠on the Volga River with several oil refineries that has come under regular Ukrainian attack in recent years, Governor Roman ‌Busargin said on Sunday on Telegram that “civil infrastructure” had been damaged in the overnight strikes.

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⁠Ukraine’s military confirmed that it ⁠had struck the Saratov oil refinery overnight, but denied Russian accusations that it had hit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied territory.

In the Kirov region, northeast of Moscow and about 1,300km (800 miles) from Ukraine, Governor Alexander Sokolov said ⁠drones had hit a ⁠facility in the Urzhumsky district. The Ukrainian army confirmed the attack, saying it had ⁠also ⁠hit the Lazarevo oil-pumping station in the region.

Governors in the Rostov, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, all of which border Ukraine, ⁠also reported strikes, and three civilians were injured in ⁠Belgorod.

On Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Crimean ⁠Peninsula, Moscow-backed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said authorities were introducing restrictions on sales of petrol.

He did not ‌say why, but Ukraine for months has been attacking fuel infrastructure in ‌southwestern ‌Russia close to Crimea.

Separately on Sunday, ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‌said Ukraine received a new Iris-T air ⁠defence missile launcher ⁠from Germany as he asked for the provision of more air defence ⁠ammunition from Kyiv’s allies.

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“We also need ⁠missiles for air defence ⁠systems to ⁠have sufficient ⁠capabilities to repel Russian attacks,” Zelenskyy said ‌on Telegram.

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