Ukrainian drone attacks hit multiple Russian targets, including refinery

Ukrainian drones have struck energy and ⁠industrial ⁠targets across several Russian regions, Russian authorities say, ⁠in an escalating campaign of strikes against infrastructure.

In Saratov, a region ⁠on the Volga River with several oil refineries that has come under regular Ukrainian attack in recent years, Governor Roman ‌Busargin said on Sunday on Telegram that “civil infrastructure” had been damaged in the overnight strikes.

⁠Ukraine’s military confirmed that it ⁠had struck the Saratov oil refinery overnight, but denied Russian accusations that it had hit the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied territory.

In the Kirov region, northeast of Moscow and about 1,300km (800 miles) from Ukraine, Governor Alexander Sokolov said ⁠drones had hit a ⁠facility in the Urzhumsky district. The Ukrainian army confirmed the attack, saying it had ⁠also ⁠hit the Lazarevo oil-pumping station in the region.

Governors in the Rostov, Voronezh and Belgorod regions, all of which border Ukraine, ⁠also reported strikes, and three civilians were injured in ⁠Belgorod.

On Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Crimean ⁠Peninsula, Moscow-backed Governor Sergei Aksyonov said authorities were introducing restrictions on sales of petrol.

He did not ‌say why, but Ukraine for months has been attacking fuel infrastructure in ‌southwestern ‌Russia close to Crimea.

Separately on Sunday, ⁠President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‌said Ukraine received a new Iris-T air ⁠defence missile launcher ⁠from Germany as he asked for the provision of more air defence ⁠ammunition from Kyiv’s allies.

Advertisement

“We also need ⁠missiles for air defence ⁠systems to ⁠have sufficient ⁠capabilities to repel Russian attacks,” Zelenskyy said ‌on Telegram.