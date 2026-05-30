Ukraine drones strike Russian oil facility, as Kyiv and Moscow trade blows

Strikes have seen 13,000 residents without power in Zaporizhzhia as Russia and Ukraine trade drone attacks.

Ukraine has launched coordinated drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure across multiple regions overnight.

The most significant strike hit Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, where a major port fire broke out after drones hit a tanker, fuel tank and administrative building, Russia’s RIA Novosti state media agency reported.

Early on Saturday, Rostov Governor Yury Slyusar confirmed the attack on Max, a Russian state-backed messaging app.

“A tanker, a fuel tank, and an administrative building caught fire at the port of Taganrog as a result of a drone attack,” Slyusar wrote. “According to preliminary information, there are no casualties. The information is being clarified.”

The attack also injured two civilians when a drone struck a private home in Taganrog. “Tonight, civilians were injured again as a result of an air strike on Taganrog,” Slyusar said. “According to preliminary information, two people were injured when a drone struck a private home. Medics are providing assistance and doing everything necessary.”

Slyusar added that Russian air defences destroyed multiple drones overnight across four districts. “During the repulse of an air attack on the Rostov region at night, UAVs were destroyed in the city of Taganrog, Chertkovsky, Matveyevo-Kurgansky, and Neklinovsky districts,” he said, per RIA Novosti.

In the village of Grekovo-Timofeyevka, a gas pipe in a house caught fire after being damaged by a drone. Residents were evacuated, with no casualties. “In the village of Botsmanovo in the Neklinovsky District, the windows in two houses were damaged. There were no injuries,” Slyusar added.

Additional attacks struck an oil facility in Armavir, Krasnodar Krai and giant fuel tanks burned near Yaroslavl after Ukrainian drone attacks. Russia’s Volgograd oil refinery was forced to shut down following drone strikes.

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Taganrog has been targeted multiple times in recent months. In late March 2026, a drone attack on the city killed one person and wounded eight others, authorities said.

Meanwhile, Russia launched 90 drones and two ballistic missiles (Iskander-M/KN-23) at Ukraine overnight. In Zaporizhzhia, approximately 13,000 residents were left without electricity after strikes damaged energy infrastructure.

The Sumy region suffered damage to infrastructure, homes and vehicles, according to Ukrainian local media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Friday that Russia is organising a new large-scale assault on Ukraine.

“We possess intelligence indicating that Russia is organising a new large-scale assault. Our services are reacting swiftly and are ready,” Zelenskyy said on Telegram. He urged Ukrainian citizens to protect their lives and called on allies to accelerate Patriot missile system deliveries.

This comes after Russia warned foreigners to leave Kyiv, saying it planned to launch a “series of systematic strikes” on defence infrastructure, which it claims is scattered across the Ukrainian capital.

A Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in eastern Romania on Friday, injuring two people, heightening tensions between Moscow and NATO.