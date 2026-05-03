Trump says US will ‘help free up’ ships stuck in Hormuz Strait

President Donald Trump has said that the United States will “free up” ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz starting on Monday, suggesting that his administration will break the Iranian blockade on the strategic waterway.

Trump’s said on Sunday that the push would be a “humanitarian gesture”, warning Iran against interfering with the operation.

“Many of these Ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for largescale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner,” the US president wrote in a social media post.

“I think it would go a long way in showing Goodwill on behalf of all of those who have been fighting so strenuously over the last number of months. If, in any way, this Humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully.”

More to come…