Taiwan leader visits Eswatini despite China’s attempts to block trip

Taiwan President William Lai Ching-te says his government will never give up on engaging with the world as he visited Eswatini despite China’s efforts to block the trip.

Lai arrived in Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, on Saturday after “meticulous arrangements made by our diplomatic and national security teams”, he said in a Facebook post, although it is unclear how he arrived in the kingdom.

He said he was greeted with a “military-style welcoming ceremony”. Taiwan’s leader said he met with King Mswati III and signed trade agreements.

The trip was originally scheduled for late April, but Seychelles, Mauritius and Madagascar cancelled flight permits for his charter plane without notice.

Taiwan’s presidential office said the cancellations came after heavy pressure from Beijing, including economic coercion, and it called the move “without precedent in the international community”.

Taiwan operates as a self-governing democracy, but China claims it is part of its territory and says it must come under its rule. Beijing has insisted that countries halt engagements with the island’s government.

‘Laughable stunt’

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson called the trip a “laughable stunt” and said Lai used a “foreign plane to “smuggle” himself out of the island”, insisting that Taiwan is a part of China.

China has spent decades pressuring countries to sever formal ties with Taipei, leaving Taiwan with only 12 diplomatic allies, which include Belize, Guatemala, Haiti and the Vatican.

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Although the United States doesn’t recognise Taiwan, it has pledged to help Taipei defend itself under the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act.

Eswatini is the only country on the African continent that still recognises Taiwan.

Lai thanked its king for standing with Taiwan “undeterred by various diplomatic and economic pressures” and reiterated that no country has the right to prevent Taiwan from contributing to the world.