Austrian police arrest man after discovery of rat poison in baby food

Arrest of 39-year-old comes after Swiss company HiPP last month issued product recall over tainted baby food jars.

A man has been arrested in Austria over the discovery of rat poison in a popular brand of baby food, according to police.

The arrest comes after the Swiss company HiPP last month issued a partial recall of its products after authorities found rat poison and an unspecified “toxic additive” in jars of baby food sold in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

HiPP, which bills itself as the world’s top organic baby food brand, said at the time that its products were not tainted during production and the recall had been prompted by a “criminal act” under investigation by the authorities.

The Sachseln-based brand later announced it had been contacted by an extortionist seeking to blackmail the company.

Police in Austria’s eastern state of Burgenland on Sunday confirmed they had arrested a 39-year-old suspect in the case.

“However, for tactical investigative reasons, we cannot provide any information about the further steps of the investigation,” Helmut Marban, a spokesperson for the Burgenland Provincial Police Directorate, told Al Jazeera.

After the discovery of the tainted baby food last month, authorities advised the public to avoid HiPP products featuring a white sticker with a red circle on the bottom of the jar, a damaged lid, a missing safety seal or a strange smell.

The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety advised anyone experiencing symptoms of poisoning, including bleeding, extreme weakness or paleness, to consult a medical professional.

Rat poison interferes with the body’s use of vitamin K, and symptoms typically appear two to five days after ingestion, according to the Austrian food safety agency.