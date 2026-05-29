US and Iran near a 60-day MoU aimed at reopening the Hormuz strait with talks slated on nuclear and other differences.

Diplomatic efforts to preserve the ceasefire between the United States and Iran have continued behind the scenes, with officials signalling progress towards a framework that could open the door to formal negotiations after weeks of conflict and disruption across the Gulf and beyond.

Despite the optimism, questions remain over the timing and scope of any agreement. Iranian media reports suggested discussions are continuing and that key details have yet to be finalised, while both sides continue to navigate sensitive issues, including Iran’s nuclear programme and security in the Gulf.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

US-Iran ceasefire talks: Washington and Tehran are close to a deal to extend their fragile ceasefire by 60 days and launch talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, though US President Donald Trump is yet to sign off on the agreement, American sources have told Al Jazeera. The proposed framework would keep shipping through the Strait of Hormuz unrestricted, require Iran to remove sea mines within 30 days, and see the US lift its naval blockade if commercial traffic resumes, reports suggest.

Washington and Tehran are close to a deal to extend their fragile ceasefire by 60 days and launch talks on Iran’s nuclear programme, though US President Donald Trump is yet to sign off on the agreement, American sources have told Al Jazeera. The proposed framework would keep shipping through the Strait of Hormuz unrestricted, require Iran to remove sea mines within 30 days, and see the US lift its naval blockade if commercial traffic resumes, reports suggest. More foreign vessels transit Hormuz: The number of non-Iranian-linked vessels moving through the Strait of Hormuz has increased in recent days, according to maritime data. Analysts say ships flying the flags of Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea and Norway have resumed transiting the strategic waterway despite ongoing tensions and disruptions to Gulf shipping.

War diplomacy:

Nuclear enrichment remains a sticking point: Despite signs of progress, differences over Iran’s uranium enrichment programme appear to remain entrenched.

Despite signs of progress, differences over Iran’s uranium enrichment programme appear to remain entrenched. Iran World Cup visa uncertainty: Iran’s football team are still waiting for US visas ahead of next month’s World Cup, according to Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, who said the team are not competing on “equal terms”. The squad have relocated their training camp to Tijuana, Mexico, after abandoning plans to be based in Arizona. Iran are scheduled to open their tournament against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium and Egypt later in the group stage.

Iran’s football team are still waiting for US visas ahead of next month’s World Cup, according to Iran’s ambassador to Mexico, who said the team are not competing on “equal terms”. The squad have relocated their training camp to Tijuana, Mexico, after abandoning plans to be based in Arizona. Iran are scheduled to open their tournament against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium and Egypt later in the group stage. Pakistan’s deputy PM to visit the US: Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is scheduled to travel to Washington on Friday for a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The war on Iran is expected to be the focus of the meeting. Pakistan has been the principal mediator between the US and Iran, helping stitch together a fragile ceasefire in place since April 8.

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In the Gulf

Kuwait, UAE condemn missile incident: Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have condemned what Kuwait described as “Iranian aggressions” after a ballistic missile launched towards the country was intercepted. The two Gulf states reaffirmed Kuwait’s right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security. Iran did not explicitly say it targeted Kuwait, though the IRGC said it struck a base used by US forces to launch recent attacks on southern Iran.

Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates have condemned what Kuwait described as “Iranian aggressions” after a ballistic missile launched towards the country was intercepted. The two Gulf states reaffirmed Kuwait’s right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security. Iran did not explicitly say it targeted Kuwait, though the IRGC said it struck a base used by US forces to launch recent attacks on southern Iran. Qatar emir, Trump discuss regional tensions: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani held a phone call with Trump to discuss the latest developments in the war and ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions. The talks come as Qatar continues to host regional discussions aimed at strengthening the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran and promoting broader stability.

In the US

US expands sanctions on Iran-linked networks: Washington has imposed new sanctions on companies, individuals and vessels accused of helping fund Iran’s military and the IRGC. The measures target oil and petrochemical transport networks, while the Treasury Department also sanctioned Hong Kong-based entities allegedly involved in a multibillion-dollar Iranian oil sales operation.

In Israel and Gaza

Netanyahu orders expanded Gaza control: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has directed the military to seize more of Gaza, up to 70 percent of the Palestinian territory. Israel is already estimated to be in control of about 64 percent of the strip, despite an October US-brokered truce that called for its forces to withdraw to a so-called “Yellow Line”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has directed the military to seize more of Gaza, up to 70 percent of the Palestinian territory. Israel is already estimated to be in control of about 64 percent of the strip, despite an October US-brokered truce that called for its forces to withdraw to a so-called “Yellow Line”. Concerns grow over Gaza control plans: Analysts have warned that Israel’s expanding military presence in Gaza could signal a broader plan to take full control of the enclave and displace its Palestinian population.

In Lebanon