Mexico backs amendment to annul election results over foreign interference

Critics say measure risks undermining electoral process and creating new avenues for contesting legitimate results.

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Mexico’s lower house has approved a constitutional amendment to allow the nullification of elections in cases of foreign interference, a measure critics say could undermine confidence in the electoral process and create new avenues for contesting legitimate results.

The proposal passed the Chamber of Deputies on Thursday with 307 votes in favour, 128 against and one abstention.

It would add foreign interference to the list of grounds on which an election could be declared invalid.

The amendment, which is unlikely to affect the next federal elections in June 2027, still requires Senate approval to take effect.

The reform defines foreign interference as “illicit financing, propaganda, the ⁠systematic dissemination of disinformation, digital manipulation, and the intervention of foreign governments or agencies”.

It also covers acts of political, economic, diplomatic, or media pressure intended to influence public opinion.

Ricardo Monreal, the leader of the ruling Morena party in the lower house, defended the measure as a necessary safeguard of Mexico’s democracy, arguing that stronger constitutional protections were needed to prevent foreign actors from shaping election outcomes.

Translation: “After more than 30 straight hours of work, we in Mexico’s lower house approved reforms to strengthen our electoral system, judicial elections and Mexico’s democratic sovereignty.”

Opposition lawmakers accused the governing party of overstating the threat to justify the reform.

Monreal on Thursday also requested that politicians withdraw secondary legislation that would have established how authorities should determine foreign interference and apply the new grounds for annulling elections.

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The party said there was not enough time to implement the legislation before legal deadlines tied to the 2027 election cycle.

Electoral reforms must be enacted at least 90 days before the start of the election process in order to apply.

Sheinbaum warns of risk of foreign interference

The reform comes amid growing concern within the Morena party about what it sees as increasing foreign involvement in Mexican affairs.

In recent weeks, party figures have pointed to criticism from foreign politicians and comments by US President Donald Trump as examples of outside pressure that could influence domestic politics.

“There could be a risk of foreign interference in Mexico’s elections,” President Claudia Sheinbaum said during her daily news conference following the legislative vote.

Sheinbaum said she also recognised previous instances of foreign funding for local candidates and organisations in Mexico.

Jose Elias Lixa, coordinator of the opposition National Action Party (PAN), rejected suggestions that opposing the reform amounted to supporting foreign interference.

“We do not accept that kind of argument,” Lixa told lawmakers.

“It would be like saying that those who opposed annulling elections because of organised crime interference are against fighting organised crime.”

Ruben Moreira Valdez of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) said his party opposed foreign intervention but questioned how the new rules would be applied in practice.

“We reject any foreign intervention,” Valdez said. “The problem is that we are in a debate that confuses intervention with meddling, which are different things.”

Valdez also warned that the broad language of the amendment could create uncertainty once lawmakers begin drafting the secondary legislation needed to implement it.

“What will happen if someone buys advertising abroad, if an international news story is disseminated in Mexico, or if the argument of meddling is used to restrict content and opinions?” he said.