French prosecutors to probe Israeli treatment of flotilla activists

Foreign minister asserts abuse against French nationals likely to amount to criminal offences if proven.

France’s public prosecutor is to investigate Israel’s treatment of French nationals arrested during a military raid on an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday that he had instructed state prosecutors to launch a probe into accusations that Israeli forces had inflicted sexual violence, beatings, and humiliation on activists arrested during the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla earlier this month, saying the treatment may constitute criminal offences.

Israel has faced heavy criticism from several allies over its treatment of more than 400 people arrested in international waters off the coast of Cyprus, although support for Israel and its continuing attacks on Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Iran and Lebanon broadly remains intact.

Israeli authorities have denied there was any abuse of the flotilla activists.

“Based on ⁠a report I requested from our Consul General in Turkiye, who informed me of sexual violence, exposure to the cold, beatings, and repeated humiliation of French nationals, all ‌of these acts are likely to constitute criminal offences [and] I decided yesterday to refer the matter to the public prosecutor,” Barrot told public radio station France Inter.

More than 50 boats carrying nationals from about 40 countries set sail from the Turkish port city of Marmaris two weeks ago in an attempt to break Israel’s siege of Gaza, a siege the United Nations and human rights organisations say is illegal, describing it as a form of collective punishment.

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Israel intercepted the vessels on May 19, arresting those on board and holding them in harsh conditions before eventually deporting all of the foreign activists.

Thirty-seven French nationals were among the group, and described their arrest as “extremely violent”, “humiliating” and “dehumanising”.

Barrot has been at the forefront of international outrage over the abuse, and last week banned National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from entering France after the far-right Israeli posted a video showing him taunting activists tied and blindfolded on the ground.

Like several other allies of Israel, France summoned the Israeli ambassador over the incident.

French nationals have reported they suffered significant abuse.

Meriem Hadjal, 38, said she was “groped” by Israeli forces and feared rape as she was forced to enter a darkened container. She was slapped around the head instead. Another activist was tortured with a stun weapon, she said.

Adrien Jouan showed bruises on his back, and alleged Israeli forces had beaten him while in custody. He suggested that non-white detainees were treated more severely than white counterparts.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Suhad Bishara, legal director at Adalah, the Israeli legal centre for Palestinian rights, said that without accountability, Israel will continue to use violence against activists.

“Based on accounts received, and drawing on over a decade of representing flotilla participants, this appears to be the most severe case of ill-treatment documented in the past 10 years, potentially amounting to torture,” she said.

Adalah lawyers have been informed of repeated physical violence resulting in serious injuries, prolonged stress positions, and sexual humiliation and harassment.

Global Sumud Flotilla, the organiser of the aid shipment, said it has documented at least 15 cases of sexual abuse.

Lawyers for French flotilla activists have said they plan to file a separate complaint on behalf of their clients over allegations of rape, torture and humiliation.

The activists have refused to meet with the French government to discuss their experiences, accusing it of supporting Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.