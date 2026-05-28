What’s happening on Iran war day 90 as US launches new strikes

The US strikes near Bandar Abbas as tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz; Iran reports no casualties or damage.

The United States has carried out new strikes near Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, targeting what it described as military threats to its forces and maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports. Iranian media said the explosions caused no casualties or property damage.

The latest developments come amid rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that has become a major flashpoint in negotiations and confrontations involving Iran and the US.

Here is what we know:

In Iran

Iranian state media reported explosions near Bandar Abbas port and the Strait of Hormuz for the second time since Tuesday, amid rising tensions in one of the key flashpoints in Iran-US negotiations. State TV also recalled Tuesday’s accusations by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that the US violated the ceasefire, international law and maritime navigation laws.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, quoting a military source, said the IRGC Navy fired on a US tanker, accused of crossing the Strait of Hormuz with its radar turned off. It said US forces then responded by firing near Bandar Abbas, adding that the explosions caused no casualties or property damage.

War diplomacy

US President Donald Trump said Iran would receive no sanctions relief under any agreement and insisted Tehran would surrender its enriched uranium stockpile, despite Iran repeatedly rejecting those demands. The conflicting statements highlighted continuing diplomatic deadlock even as speculation grows that a deal may be nearing.

The US Treasury Department added Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority to its sanctions list, targeting the body Tehran created to manage ship transit requests through the Strait of Hormuz. The move is part of the Trump administration’s effort to increase economic pressure on Iran as negotiations over ending the war continue.

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In the Gulf

Kuwait’s military said its air defences intercepted “hostile” missiles and drones as warning sirens sounded across the country. Authorities urged residents to follow safety instructions, adding that explosion sounds were caused by interception systems.

In the US

Reporting from the White House, Manuel Rapalo said Iran negotiations loomed large over Trump’s latest cabinet meeting, despite discussions also covering immigration, inflation and the economy ahead of the midterms. Trump said he wanted a “great deal” with Iran and warned the US would walk away from anything falling short of its interests.

Trump said Washington would use force against Oman if it cooperated with Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz, declaring during a cabinet meeting that “nobody is going to control it”. The comments drew attention because Oman, a longtime US ally and mediator in Iran-US talks, has not proposed jointly overseeing the strategic waterway with Tehran.

In Lebanon and Gaza