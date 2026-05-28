EXPLAINER
What’s happening on Iran war day 90 as US launches new strikes
The US strikes near Bandar Abbas as tensions rise in the Strait of Hormuz; Iran reports no casualties or damage.
Published On 28 May 2026
The United States has carried out new strikes near Iran’s Bandar Abbas port, targeting what it described as military threats to its forces and maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports. Iranian media said the explosions caused no casualties or property damage.
The latest developments come amid rising tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route that has become a major flashpoint in negotiations and confrontations involving Iran and the US.
Here is what we know:
In Iran
- Iran’s Tasnim news agency, quoting a military source, said the IRGC Navy fired on a US tanker, accused of crossing the Strait of Hormuz with its radar turned off. It said US forces then responded by firing near Bandar Abbas, adding that the explosions caused no casualties or property damage.
War diplomacy
- US President Donald Trump said Iran would receive no sanctions relief under any agreement and insisted Tehran would surrender its enriched uranium stockpile, despite Iran repeatedly rejecting those demands. The conflicting statements highlighted continuing diplomatic deadlock even as speculation grows that a deal may be nearing.
Advertisement
In the Gulf
- Kuwait’s military said its air defences intercepted “hostile” missiles and drones as warning sirens sounded across the country. Authorities urged residents to follow safety instructions, adding that explosion sounds were caused by interception systems.
In the US
- Reporting from the White House, Manuel Rapalo said Iran negotiations loomed large over Trump’s latest cabinet meeting, despite discussions also covering immigration, inflation and the economy ahead of the midterms. Trump said he wanted a “great deal” with Iran and warned the US would walk away from anything falling short of its interests.
- Trump said Washington would use force against Oman if it cooperated with Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz, declaring during a cabinet meeting that “nobody is going to control it”. The comments drew attention because Oman, a longtime US ally and mediator in Iran-US talks, has not proposed jointly overseeing the strategic waterway with Tehran.
In Lebanon and Gaza
- The Israeli military ordered residents of parts of Tyre city and Zaqqoq al-Mufdi in southern Lebanon to vacate the area immediately and move north of the Zahrani River, about 40km (25 miles) from the Israeli border. Israel claimed the targeted buildings were located near Hezbollah facilities and warned those remaining in the area would be at risk.
- Hezbollah said it launched dozens of operations targeting Israeli troops, tanks, engineering vehicles and military positions across southern Lebanon and northern Israel. The group said the attacks included close-range clashes, strikes on Merkava tanks and an Iron Dome platform, as well as drone attacks on positions in the Galilee.
- Dozens of Palestinians marched through Gaza City carrying the body of Hamas’s armed wing commander, Mohammad Odeh, who was killed in an Israeli strike on Tuesday night. His death came about a week after Israel killed his predecessor, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, as it continues targeting the group’s senior leadership despite the ceasefire.